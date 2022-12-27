Marcus Davis reportedly set to join Auburn staff as wide receivers coach

Hugh Freeze is set to bring an Auburn alum home to complete his first coaching staff with the Tigers.

Marcus Davis will return to the Plains as the team’s wide receivers coach. Davis played 50 games as a Tiger under Gus Malzahn from 2013-16. In 2018, he joined Malzahn’s staff, first as an offensive analyst and then as an assistant director of player personnel and player development. Following a graduate assistant year at Florida State in 2020, Davis coached wideouts at Hawaii and Georgia Southern. He’ll replace Ike Hilliard, who spent one year in the role.

On3 was the first to report the hire and multiple outlets confirmed the news.

Davis is the last on-field assistant Freeze hired. He’ll join Phillip Montgomery (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach), Ben Aigamaua (tight ends), Jake Thornton (offensive line) and the returning Cadillac Williams (running backs). On the defensive side, there’s Ron Roberts (head coordinator), Jeremy Garrett (defensive line), Josh Aldridge (linebackers) and Wesley McGriff and Zac Etheridge (defensive backs).

Davis, from Boynton Beach, Florida, caught 83 passes in a four-year stretch with the Tigers, which included a run to the BCS National Championship in 2013. He should help Freeze and co. recruit the hotbed of talent in South Florida.

Davis also has a track record of producing well-rounded receivers. With Hawaii, Davis helped Calvin Turner Jr. transition from quarterback and running back. Turner Jr. was named to the All-Mountain West second team in 2020. Last season with Georgia Southern, three different pass-catchers totaled more than 700 receiving yards.