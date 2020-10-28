McCreary steps up big in secondary

Noah Igbinoghene’s decision to leave for the NFL Draft after last season left a hole for one of Auburn’s corners to fill, and Malzahn said in the preseason it was clear McCreary had a chance to do that. The only lingering question was whether the junior could take his strong play from the practice field to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturdays.

Based on what Malzahn has seen, McCreary is playing like Auburn’s stellar cornerbacks from recent years who are now wowing in the NFL.

“We thought the second half of the season he played extremely well last year, and of course Noah left out early,” Malzahn said. “In fall camp, you could tell early that he knew he was the guy.

"He just needed to go out on the field and prove it, and he’s consistently done that. He usually draws the toughest matchup each week, and I think he’s responded very well.”

McCreary spent part of Saturday’s victory shadowing Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore, who entered the game as the SEC’s leading receiver and left with five receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown. McCreary’s interception actually came against Moore, as McCreary undercut Moore’s route in the end zone, caught the ball and took off.