McCreary steps up big in secondary

AUBURN - A pair of defensive plays in Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss prevented the Rebels from cashing in on two scoring opportunities. Defensive back Roger McCreary was responsible for both of them.
McCreary made a well-timed interception in the end zone to stop Ole Miss’ opening drive then snuffed out and stopped a fake field goal in the third quarter to help the Tigers top the Rebels 35-28. The plays were part of a strong afternoon from McCreary, who had five tackles — two of which went for losses — and one interception.
For McCreary, those moments were about taking advantage when he could make a play.
“I feel like it was great to me because, like, when I made those game-changing plays, I feel like they brought more energy to the sideline and they really gave the offense great momentum to score. I feel like they were game-changing,” McCreary said.
“I feel like, in my recruitment, I had to really be seen and make game-changing plays — make teams not throw the ball at me. I feel like I've made some game-changing plays for the team to show I'm really doing something on my side.”
McCreary has been consistent among the Tigers’ defensive backs this fall, as he’s now registered five tackles in three straight games. His performance has lived up to the expectations of Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, who said it’s been evident for a while McCreary had a chance to impress.
Noah Igbinoghene’s decision to leave for the NFL Draft after last season left a hole for one of Auburn’s corners to fill, and Malzahn said in the preseason it was clear McCreary had a chance to do that. The only lingering question was whether the junior could take his strong play from the practice field to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturdays.
Based on what Malzahn has seen, McCreary is playing like Auburn’s stellar cornerbacks from recent years who are now wowing in the NFL.
“We thought the second half of the season he played extremely well last year, and of course Noah left out early,” Malzahn said. “In fall camp, you could tell early that he knew he was the guy.
"He just needed to go out on the field and prove it, and he’s consistently done that. He usually draws the toughest matchup each week, and I think he’s responded very well.”
McCreary spent part of Saturday’s victory shadowing Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore, who entered the game as the SEC’s leading receiver and left with five receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown. McCreary’s interception actually came against Moore, as McCreary undercut Moore’s route in the end zone, caught the ball and took off.
McCreary’s decision to leave the end zone — he was tackled on the Auburn five-yard line — was one of very few missteps he had in the game.
“After I was called back 100 yards (against Kentucky), I feel like I was trying to get another one,” McCreary said. “This time I'll just kneel. That was a mistake. I'll kneel next time.”
McCreary welcomed the challenge of facing one of the SEC’s best receivers and did so with considerable success. He’ll have another chance to show out Saturday when he likely lines up against LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who leads the SEC with 128 receiving yards per game.
Whether he is responsible for Marshall or someone else doesn’t matter much to McCreary; his main concern is doing his job to make sure the Tigers’ secondary continues to shine.
“Whoever is No. 1, it doesn’t matter if it’s Terrace or another receiver, I’m always playing all of them the same,” McCreary said. “It don’t matter who I go against. I’m playing my game.”
