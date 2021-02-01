 Skip to main content
Miami hires former Auburn assistant Travis Williams as inside linebackers coach
Miami hires former Auburn assistant Travis Williams as inside linebackers coach

williams photo FOR WEBSITE ONLY

Travis Williams has been hired to coach inside linebackers at the University of Miami.

 Todd Van Emst/

Former Auburn player and assistant Travis Williams has found a new job.

The Miami Hurricanes announced Monday that former Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams has been hired as inside linebackers coach. The news comes after Williams spent the last five years on staff at Auburn, where he played linebacker in the early 2000s.

Williams first came on staff at Auburn in 2009 as a defensive graduate assistant and was part of Auburn’s 2010 national championship season. After coaching stops at Northern Iowa and Creekside (Ga.) High School, Williams returned to Auburn in 2014 as a defensive analyst.

Williams served as an on-field coach on defense in preparations for Auburn’s 2015 Outback and 2015 Birmingham Bowl appearances before being promoted to linebackers coach for the 2016 season.

