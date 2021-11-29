Mike Bobo reportedly out as Auburn offensive coordinator

It appears Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is making a change on the offensive side of the ball.

According to multiple reports, Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will not return in 2022. Bobo’s ouster comes after the Tigers averaged 29.6 points per game in a six-win 2021 regular season.

The move was first reported Monday night by On3 and 247Sports.

A longtime SEC assistant with stops at Georgia and South Carolina, Bobo served as play-caller and quarterbacks coach for the Tigers in Harsin’s debut season. With Bobo’s guidance, Auburn’s offense finished 10th in the SEC in total yards per game (405), ninth in the SEC in rushing (164), and seventh in passing (241).

Harsin spoke about his relationship with Bobo during the preseason and cited their relationship as Mountain West coaches – Harsin at Boise State and Bobo at Colorado State – as influential in Harsin’s initial decision to hire Bobo.

Auburn's offense had its share of issues down the stretch in 2021, specifically in the second half. The Tigers only scored 15 points in the third and fourth quarters of their final five games, a stretch that saw Auburn given up double-digit leads in the final three games.