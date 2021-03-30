Mike Bobo’s track record with running backs could mean big things for Auburn’s Tank Bigsby

Bobo explained on March 22 that the Tigers’ offense in 2021 will still use some spread concepts like they did during the Malzahn era but won’t shy away from lining up and pounding the ball up the middle.

“Somebody told me one time you’ve got to let them know you’re at the ballpark, and sometimes there’s not a better way to do that than to get under center and run power. That’s what we want to be,” Bobo said. “We want to have a physical run game, and I think you can be a lot more physical sometimes when you’re under center. We’ll have elements of spread. We’ll have elements of under center, elements of two tight ends, elements of fullback. We want to be able to do everything.”

Ground and pound

Bigsby has an opportunity to become the next in a considerable list of productive running backs who have played for Bobo since he took over as Georgia’s offensive coordinator in 2007.

In the 14 seasons since Bobo became a play-caller, the lead running back on each of his teams have averaged 91.2 yards per game with 16.0 carries per game and 5.7 yards per carry. Excluding his five-year stint as Colorado State head coach, his running backs have averaged 96.0 yards per game with 16.6 carries per game and 5.8 yards per carry.