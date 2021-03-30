Mike Bobo’s track record with running backs could mean big things for Auburn’s Tank Bigsby

AUBURN --- The hiring of new Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo this offseason drew plenty of attention thanks to the potential impact for quarterback Bo Nix, but the rising junior might not be the only player to benefit significantly by Bobo’s arrival.
Running back Tank Bigsby was one of the true revelations on a 2020 Auburn offense that lacked consistency for most of Gus Malzahn’s final fall as head coach. While the Tigers’ offense as a whole was unable to keep up in some of the team’s biggest games, the true freshman Bigsby showed he could be Auburn’s next great running back by taking 138 carries for 834 yards and five touchdowns.
Bigsby now looks to take the next step for the Tigers and will be doing so with an offensive coordinator who has a track record of making the most of his running backs.
Bobo is known mostly for his work as a quarterbacks coach, but throughout his coaching career his offenses have featured plenty of downhill runners who have piled up yards and big plays. The change in scheme could be a worthwhile one for Bigsby, who made a habit of breaking tackles in 2020 and will now be playing in an offense in which under-center plays are much more common and running between the offensive tackles is likely a fixture.
“We're more downhill this year,” Bigsby said on March 19. “We've got Mike Bobo, we've got coach Harsin — big offensive guys. I feel like we're going to be really good at what we do, especially running the ball. I feel like we're going to be great at that.”
Bobo explained on March 22 that the Tigers’ offense in 2021 will still use some spread concepts like they did during the Malzahn era but won’t shy away from lining up and pounding the ball up the middle.
“Somebody told me one time you’ve got to let them know you’re at the ballpark, and sometimes there’s not a better way to do that than to get under center and run power. That’s what we want to be,” Bobo said. “We want to have a physical run game, and I think you can be a lot more physical sometimes when you’re under center. We’ll have elements of spread. We’ll have elements of under center, elements of two tight ends, elements of fullback. We want to be able to do everything.”
Ground and pound
Bigsby has an opportunity to become the next in a considerable list of productive running backs who have played for Bobo since he took over as Georgia’s offensive coordinator in 2007.
In the 14 seasons since Bobo became a play-caller, the lead running back on each of his teams have averaged 91.2 yards per game with 16.0 carries per game and 5.7 yards per carry. Excluding his five-year stint as Colorado State head coach, his running backs have averaged 96.0 yards per game with 16.6 carries per game and 5.8 yards per carry.
If Bigsby were able to produce right around that average in 2021, it would mean roughly the same amount of yards per carry but about three more carries and 13 more rushing yards per contest, figures that would add up over the course of a 12-game regular season.
Looking through the years, it’s a safe bet Bigsby will be given more carries than he saw in 2020 – which is understandable given he was a true freshman last fall – while having a chance to be just as effective.
Bobo has only had four lead running backs average 14 carries per game or fewer in a season: Washaun Ealey twice at Georgia and Dalyn Dawkins and Izzy Matthews at Colorado State. His five most-productive running backs as far as yards per carry were Todd Gurley in 2012 and 2013, Nick Chubb in 2014, Dawkins in 2017 and Kevin Harris in 2020, and the four backs averaged 17 carries per game on their way to averaging 107.6 yards per contest.
You’ve got a Friend
Another interesting element of the Auburn offense under Bobo’s watch is the arrival of offensive line coach Will Friend, who Bobo knows quite well. The two coached together for four years at Georgia with Bobo as offensive coordinator and Friend as offensive line coach before Bobo was hired at Colorado State. Bobo named Friend his offensive coordinator, a role he held for three seasons before leaving to join former Alabama roommate Jeremy Pruitt’s staff at Tennessee.
During the seven seasons Bobo and Friend have coached together, their teams’ leading running backs took 1,348 carries for 7,956 yards and 60 touchdowns – which averages out to 92.5 yards per game with 15.7 carries and 5.9 yards per carry.
Their time together included Gurley rushing for over 2,300 yards over two seasons, Chubb bursting onto the scene as a true freshman, and Dawkins gradually improving before a 2017 season in which he posted the fifth-most rushing yards in Colorado State history.
Bobo’s style of play might be considered old-school, but his latest lead running back proved his methods are still effective. Harris broke out as a premier SEC running back by taking 185 carries for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns, and despite only playing in 10 games thanks to the pandemic the sophomore had the third-most rushing touchdowns of any back under Bobo’s watch.
Realizing potential
Bobo has a history of working with standout quarterbacks – longtime NFL starter Matthew Stafford and former All-SEC quarterbacks Aaron Murray and David Greene immediately come to mind – but several running backs have been productive during the veteran coach’s time as a play-caller. Those players’ talents obviously have a lot to do with how they played, but Bobo’s ability to get the most out of them can’t be ignored, either.
Now Bobo inherits a talented young back in Bigsby, whose bruiser mentality as a ball-carrier could make him an excellent fit in the new offensive coordinator’s north-to-south scheme.
As far as helping Bigsby reach his ceiling, Bobo explained the primary objective is to hold him to the same expectations every single day.
“The great ones have it in them. They always want to get better and they always push themselves. Tank has that in him, and that makes your job a lot easier when guys like Tank are hungry to get better,” Bobo said. “I was over here yesterday and scripting for today's practice, and he's coming up here to see coach Cadillac (Williams), you know, to talk some ball, just showing up in his office to make sure he's on the same page. He's calling coach Friend, he's calling coach (Bryan) Harsin, he's calling me.
“He's serious about wanting to be the best player he can be – not just for himself, but for Auburn.”