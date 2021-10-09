Missed scoring chances prove costly for No. 18 Auburn in rivalry loss to No. 2 Georgia

The Bulldogs had another quick drive highlighted by a pair of deep throws, one from Bennett to tight end Darnell Washington for a 25-yard gain and then one to McConkey for 45.

This Georgia drive also ended in the end zone, as Bennett fired to the left corner to Adonai Mitchell, who had a step on Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary and made the catch for the 3-yard touchdown reception.

Mitchell’s catch left Auburn in a 17-3 hole with 9:10 to go until halftime.

"I think he's a really good player. He managed well. He looked like he made good decisions out there and got good throws," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said of Bennett, who was 14-of-21 passing for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers were very much still in contention after Bennett’s touchdown pass. The only problem was they were unable to finish even the most promising drives.

Auburn had three consecutive three-and-outs after the Georgia score then rendered a strong response. The Tigers put together a 13-play, 71-drive that featured three first downs before Auburn faced a tough call on fourth-and-goal from the Georgia 3-yard line.

Auburn gambled and tried to find the end zone on the play, but Georgia safety Latavious Brini broke up the pass to end the threat.