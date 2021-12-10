NCAA: Pearl suspended two games, team receives probation, no postseason ban

The Auburn men’s basketball program has officially received its punishment for the Chuck Person scandal.
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Friday that the basketball program will receive a four-year probation period and head coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games. Additionally, the program must reduce its total number of scholarships by two over the next four years and will receive a $5,000 fine plus 3 percent of the basketball budget.
Person has been levied with a 10-year show-cause order for his involvement. Former assistant coach Harris Adler has received a one-year show-cause as well.
Auburn must also vacate all team records from when the players involved were deemed ineligible. The Tigers will still be allowed to participate in the postseason going forward.
“I’m appreciative of Auburn University, our leadership, the AU family and our current and former student-athletes as we navigated through the challenges of the last four years,” Pearl said in a statement. “We respect the NCAA peer evaluation process and appreciate the panel recognized we took meaningful and contemporaneous penalties. It is time to put this behind us.
“As part of our penalty, I will begin my two-game suspension tomorrow against Nebraska.”
Person, a former Auburn player, was charged with accepting $91,500 in bribes to steer pro prospects at Auburn to a financial adviser who was cooperating with the FBI’s investigation. Auburn basketball player Austin Wiley sat out the entirety of the 2017-18 season, and Danjel Purifoy was sat for all of that season plus nine games of the 2018-19 season due to their involvement.
Auburn self-imposed recruiting restrictions from the fall of 2017 to April 2018, which limited unofficial visits, official visits, contacts, evaluations and phone calls during that time. The Tigers also imposed a reduction of one scholarship during the 2020-21 academic year.
While the NCAA continued its investigation, Auburn announced on November 20, 2020 that the 2020-21 Tigers would not participate in the postseason as a result of the scandal.
“The head coach [Pearl] argued he acknowledged the violations and accepted responsibility,” the committee wrote in its finding. “The head coach was also actively involved in Auburn's decision to self-impose a postseason ban in response to the Level I conduct that occurred in his program. The panel appreciates the head coach's involvement in immediate actions and self-imposed penalties.
“Although a second year of postseason ban is an appropriate penalty in that it falls within the available ranges for Level I-Aggravated cases, the panel declines to do so largely in response to the timing and circumstances around Auburn’s decision to self-impose the ban.”
In a victim impact statement filed in federal court before Person was sentenced in July 2020, Auburn said it expected to receive another notice of allegations from the NCAA as a result of Person’s conduct. Auburn said Wiley received $800 from Person over 10 months and Purifoy received $1,250 from Person. Additionally, Purifoy’s parents received roughly $4,500 in cash and hotel rooms from Person over eight months, unbeknownst to the player.
Person pled guilty in March 2019 on a bribery conspiracy charge. He was sentenced to serve community service during two years of supervised release.
Auburn University released its own statement following the NCAA’s ruling.
“We are pleased that a conclusion has been reached in this case,” the statement said. “For the last four years, Auburn has been proactive and cooperative with the NCAA enforcement staff and Committee on Infractions. We have been and will continue to be committed to NCAA rules compliance. As such, we accept all penalties and are ready to move forward.”
Auburn began its 2021-22 season projected to finish fifth in the SEC. The Tigers sit at 7-1 on the season before their next game against Nebraska in Atlanta on Saturday.