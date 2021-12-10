NCAA: Pearl suspended two games, team receives probation, no postseason ban

Person, a former Auburn player, was charged with accepting $91,500 in bribes to steer pro prospects at Auburn to a financial adviser who was cooperating with the FBI’s investigation. Auburn basketball player Austin Wiley sat out the entirety of the 2017-18 season, and Danjel Purifoy was sat for all of that season plus nine games of the 2018-19 season due to their involvement.

Auburn self-imposed recruiting restrictions from the fall of 2017 to April 2018, which limited unofficial visits, official visits, contacts, evaluations and phone calls during that time. The Tigers also imposed a reduction of one scholarship during the 2020-21 academic year.

While the NCAA continued its investigation, Auburn announced on November 20, 2020 that the 2020-21 Tigers would not participate in the postseason as a result of the scandal.

“The head coach [Pearl] argued he acknowledged the violations and accepted responsibility,” the committee wrote in its finding. “The head coach was also actively involved in Auburn's decision to self-impose a postseason ban in response to the Level I conduct that occurred in his program. The panel appreciates the head coach's involvement in immediate actions and self-imposed penalties.