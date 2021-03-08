New Auburn football coach Brian Harsin unveils Auburn football’s spring practice schedule

AUBURN—The start of spring football practice is officially in sight for the Auburn Tigers.
Bryan Harsin detailed his plans for his first spring as Auburn head coach during his appearance on the Talking Tigers podcast with Auburn play-by-play announcer Andy Burcham on Monday. Harsin said the Tigers will begin their spring practices on Monday, March 15 and will practice on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Harsin explained the alternating days to start the week gives the players and coaches time to process the prior day’s work and for the players to recover. The consecutive days to end each week, meanwhile, will give the players a small taste of what practicing throughout the fall will be like.
Harsin said the plan is for the Tigers to get seven practices in before their first scrimmage — presumably on Saturday, March 27 — then take a week off for what amounts to a spring break for the players while the coaches prepare for the remaining practices. The Tigers will return to practice on Monday, April 5 and get seven more practices in before the A-Day spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 17.
Harsin told Burcham the spring practices are crucial for the progress he and his assistant coaches are looking for entering their first season at Auburn.
“I think the 15 practices in spring are maybe the most valuable practices you get in an entire year. It sets the stage for your whole entire summer,” Harsin said on the podcast.
“In the summertime, that’s where the greatest development comes with a particular player … where does that come from? It comes from all the things that happened in the spring to set the new goals and vision for what they have to do going into the season.
“This is vital that we get these practices in. It’s important that we get a chance, especially being new, to see and maximize every single day and every rep on film that we can go back and show our players.”
Harsin said the best part about spring practice is it allows the coaches to fine tune what they’re doing and adjust accordingly for the future. He explained the end of each week allows the staff to reconvene and get a sense of where the team is, what progress they still need to make and what changes are needed to make that progress possible.
Harsin is now at the helm of an Auburn program seeking more consistency on the national stage.
Although the Tigers won a national championship in 2010 and played for another in 2013, Auburn endured a bit of a dip at the end of the Gus Malzahn era by going 23-13 in his final three seasons — which included a 6-5 mark in 2020. The Tigers notably struggled on the road against rivals Alabama, LSU and Georgia under Malzahn, as they went 0-12 in those crucial SEC matchups.
Harsin’s job is to put Auburn back on the national stage and help the Tigers stay there despite sharing the state with perennial championship contender Alabama, which just won its sixth national title under head coach Nick Saban.
While that task is a considerable one, Harsin embraced the challenge going back to his introductory press conference on Dec. 24. Next week, he, his coaches and his players will start putting in work on the practice field in pursuit of those lofty goals.
“I want people to know what we’re trying to establish: our culture, the recruiting part of things, and the development of our team. That’s number one,” Harsin said.
“We have a goal for our team, and our goal is we want to win. We do value winning. We value how we treat people, we value doing things the right way, we value the academic success of each one of our student-athletes.
“What I’d want our Auburn Family to know is continue to support our players, our coaches, continue to be positive toward our program and what we’re establishing and doing, get excited about the season coming up and be ready for that. We all hope that Jordan-Hare is full capacity and we get that experience with our fanbase.”