Nix, Auburn rallies past LSU for first win in Baton Rouge since 1999

BATON ROUGE, La. – While LSU kept kicking, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix kept striking.
Nix scored two touchdowns and helped lead a 92-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to lift No. 22 Auburn over LSU 24-19 on Saturday.
The victory featured an impressive showing by the junior quarterback, who reasserted himself as Auburn’s starter with a performance few will soon forget.
Auburn’s dramatic victory stands as the Tigers’ first win in Baton Rouge since 1999, snapping an 11-game losing streak in Tiger Stadium.
After fighting its way back into contention through the second half, Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) found itself starting on its own 8-yard line with 7:06 to go in the game.
Rather than force the issue, the road Tigers turned to a run game that showed flashes but never fully took off – that is, until crunch time.
Nix and the Auburn offense methodically worked its way down the field until the sixth play, when freshman running back Jarquez Hunter broke loose on a 44-yard run deep into LSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) territory.
Following a trio of passes to Shaun Shivers and Ze’Vian Capers, the Tigers turned back to Hunter, who broke an 8-yard run to the LSU 1 before breaking the plane on the very next play to give Auburn its first lead of the night.
Hunter’s lone rushing scored coupled with kicker Anders Carlson’s extra point put Auburn ahead by five with 3:11 to go in the game.
LSU responded with a promising drive that reached its own 46, but the home Tigers’ last hope ended when Auburn safety Bydarrius Knighten intercepted a fourth-down pass to close the book on the Bayou Bengals.
Auburn cut LSU’s lead to 19-17 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter with Nix’s 5-yard rushing touchdown, but from that point both defenses settled in until Auburn’s go-ahead drive.
The game’s late hijinks followed a first half in which Auburn showed glimpses of having enough to get over the top.
Nix proved he was up for the challenge of another test in Tiger Stadium with just over 5:02 to go in the first half.
Facing a fourth-and-2 on the LSU 24-yard line and trailing 13-0, Nix took a snap under center and rolled to his right, where he quickly found no open receiver. The junior then stopped his momentum, reversed course to his left, pump-faked once and sprinted toward the sideline.
After LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville failed to wrap Nix up, the Auburn quarterback stopped on a dime again to miss a would-be tackler before firing a pass downfield. Nix’s heroics were rewarded, as his must-have pass found the waiting arms of tight end Tyler Fromm, who made the catch for an incredible touchdown.
Nix delivered more breath-taking moments before the second quarter’s close.
Following an LSU punt, Auburn’s ensuing drive was in real danger when the road Tiger’s offense remained on the field on a fourth-and-2 at the LSU 48. Nix stepped back in the pocket briefly before running to his left, turning all the way around, retreating backward over 10 yards then racing up the sideline.
Nix made it back to the Auburn 40 when he loaded up and fired a rocket to Demetris Robertson, who jumped up and brought down the ball to move the chains.
While Nix’s play added to a strong first half, the Tigers ultimately settled for a Carlson 49-yard field goal just 14 seconds before the intermission.
Auburn’s offense started slow against LSU, which looked poised to build a big lead thanks to its high-power passing attack.
LSU struck quickly after Auburn’s opening drive stalled out and quickly piled together 91 yards in nine plays. The last play of the possession was a dagger for the Auburn secondary, as LSU quarterback Max Johnson fired to the left side of the field and dropped the ball into the grasp of wide receiver Kayshoun Boutte, who found the end zone for a 31-yard score.
The home Tigers kept piling up passing yards after the Johnson-to-Boutte score, but Auburn’s defense repeatedly minimized the damage. LSU produced 235 first-half passing yards, but their only other points came on two Cade York field goals in the second quarter.