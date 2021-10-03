Nix, Auburn rallies past LSU for first win in Baton Rouge since 1999

Nix delivered more breath-taking moments before the second quarter’s close.

Following an LSU punt, Auburn’s ensuing drive was in real danger when the road Tiger’s offense remained on the field on a fourth-and-2 at the LSU 48. Nix stepped back in the pocket briefly before running to his left, turning all the way around, retreating backward over 10 yards then racing up the sideline.

Nix made it back to the Auburn 40 when he loaded up and fired a rocket to Demetris Robertson, who jumped up and brought down the ball to move the chains.

While Nix’s play added to a strong first half, the Tigers ultimately settled for a Carlson 49-yard field goal just 14 seconds before the intermission.

Auburn’s offense started slow against LSU, which looked poised to build a big lead thanks to its high-power passing attack.

LSU struck quickly after Auburn’s opening drive stalled out and quickly piled together 91 yards in nine plays. The last play of the possession was a dagger for the Auburn secondary, as LSU quarterback Max Johnson fired to the left side of the field and dropped the ball into the grasp of wide receiver Kayshoun Boutte, who found the end zone for a 31-yard score.

The home Tigers kept piling up passing yards after the Johnson-to-Boutte score, but Auburn’s defense repeatedly minimized the damage. LSU produced 235 first-half passing yards, but their only other points came on two Cade York field goals in the second quarter.