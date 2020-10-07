Nix looking to settle back in after struggling in loss

AUBURN - After a strong start to his sophomore season, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix struggled in the Tigers’ road loss to Georgia on Saturday. Now, the mission for Nix, head coach Gus Malzahn and company is to help Nix and the offense get back on track.
Nix had his share of issues against the Bulldogs during a game in which he was 21-of-41 passing for 177 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Per Sports Info Solutions, he was 6-of-23 on throws past the line of scrimmage and also struggled mightily against pressure, as he was 5-of-17 for 35 yards with three sacks on 21 dropbacks.
Nix’s 41 pass attempts against Georgia was irregularly high and also served as an unwelcomed flashback. The mark was the most pass attempts he’s had since last November, when he had a career-high 50 attempts in a home loss to the Bulldogs.
Malzahn knows as well as anyone that Nix had his issues against the Bulldogs, but not all of them were self-inflicted. The Tigers head coach gave plenty of credit to the Georgia defense, which had eight returning starters from 2019 and made a habit of disrupting Nix and the young Auburn offensive line.
“(Georgia has) got good pass-rushers. If you've got veteran guys up front, it's tough. But he competed, he fought. You saw him making plays and moving around,” Malzahn said. “He’s a competitor, and he was competing. It was tough sledding there for a while for him. He’s our offensive leader, and he’s a great competitor. We’ll improve and get better.”
Nix was candid immediately following the loss Saturday, describing the game as “very fast” and crediting Georgia for having a good game plan for stopping the Tigers’ offense. The sophomore made sure to take on the brunt of the responsibility for the offense’s issues, saying at times he slid the wrong way — which affected how the line protected — and that he made some pitiful pass attempts to his receivers.
Nix said he was responsible for the area where the team needed the most improvement, clarifying that he needed to do a better job of leading, moving the offense and completing passes. Nix knew he and his teammates needed to bring their A game to hang with Georgia, and when it was all said and done he didn’t feel that happened.
“We knew we were going to have to play really good. They played about as good as they could play, and we played about as bad as we could play,” Nix said. “We just got beat. That’s really all you can say about it.”
Malzahn was asked twice after the Georgia game about ways to slow down the game for Nix, and both times he said that was due to Auburn’s inability to run the football against the Bulldogs.
Auburn only had 22 carries against the Bulldogs compared to 41 pass attempts, which was a byproduct of the Tigers falling behind quickly and their inability to run the ball. Auburn averaged just 1.8 yards per run in the loss to leave them with the fourth-fewest rushing yards per carry (2.5) and the third-fewest rushing yards per contest (65) this season.
In Malzahn’s eyes, getting the running game going will force defenses to respect it, thereby putting less pressure on Nix and the passing game.
“They made us one-dimensional, so that's probably where it started. That's probably where a lot of that came from. And we were behind, and anytime you're trying to play catch-up against a really good defense that can really rush the passer, I'm sure that's really where that was coming from,” Malzahn said. “I think the big thing to help him is to be more balanced, and to be balanced you've got to be successful running the football, too. We'll work extremely hard on that moving forward, and I think that'll be a big key.”
Nix and the Tigers’ offense received an unwelcomed wake-up call Saturday against a defense that is shaping up to be one of the best in the country. As disappointing as that performance was, the mission for the Tigers now is to shake it off and play better going forward.
“We’re going to learn from this. We’ll put it behind us,” Malzahn said. “We’ve got eight SEC games to go, and you’re going to see a team improve each week.”
