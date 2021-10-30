No. 18 Auburn outlasts No. 10 Ole Miss in hard-fought victory

With the game on the line Saturday night, Auburn beat Ole Miss at its own game.
The Tigers’ offense put up 28 first-half points and rode a pair of fourth-down conversions to a hard-fought 31-20 victory over the Rebels. The win also saw the Tigers’ defense bend but not break by forcing two costly turnovers on downs and an interception late in the action.
Saturday’s victory stands as Auburn’s sixth consecutive over Ole Miss.
Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) held firm to a 28-20 lead well into the second half when a defensive stop and a well-timed scoring drive helped the Tigers put the game out of reach.
The Tigers withstood a long Ole Miss drive late in the third quarter before setting up a make-or-break fourth-and-7 from the Auburn 13-yard line. The Rebels (6-2, 3-2 SEC) elected to try and convert, but defensive lineman Colby Wooden reached Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and forced the junior to quickly fire to the end zone.
Corral’s desperation pass fell harmlessly in the back of the end zone, signaling a turnover on downs forced by the Tigers.
The Tigers didn’t waste the precious opportunity presented by the defensive stop, either.
Following three lackluster drives consisting of a missed field goal and consecutive punts, the Auburn offense replicated some of its first-half magic and put together its strongest drive of the second half.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix orchestrated an 11-play, 76-yard drive featuring one fourth-down conversion along with a 24-yard gain on a Nix pass to Kobe Hudson. As promising as the drive was, it ultimately stalled out, leading to Anders Carlson kicking a 28-yard field goal.
Carlson’s kick handed Auburn a 31-20 lead with 10:52 to go in the game.
The Rebels seemed poised to answer when the Tigers made Corral pay for a rare mistake.
The presumptive Heisman Trophy frontrunner — who left the game briefly in the first half with an ankle injury — led the Rebels’ charge down the field on a seven-play drive that seemed bound for the end zone.
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson, however, had something else in mind.
Simpson was in the right place at the right time when Corral scrambled to his right and fired a pass aimed for the end zone. The sophomore corner was in perfect position to make the interception and end another promising Ole Miss possession with no points, this coming with 9:01 to go.
Ole Miss had late life after an Auburn fumble, but another fourth-down incompletion gave the Tigers the ball back with 4:52 to go in the contest. The Tigers held the Rebels to 1-of-4 on fourth down in the victory.
Auburn set the stage for an offensive outburst early with a commanding opening drive.
The Tigers wasted little time marching down the field on an 11-play, 82-yard drive that featured one fourth-down conversion. Nix finished the drive with his feet, as he faked a sweep hand-off before racing to his left for an 11-yard touchdown run.
Ole Miss managed a Caden Costa 30-yard field goal in response before the Tigers turned things over to their run game.
Running back Tank Bigsby set the stage for a big night on the ground by taking seven carries for 42 yards, the first of which was a 26-yard scamper to open the possession. Bigsby refused to be denied on the drive’s last play and leapt over the line to push the Tigers’ lead to 14-3 with 1:49 to go in the opening quarter.
The Rebels had no interest in letting the game get away from them early, though.
Despite dealing with the ankle injury, Corral returned to the field early in the second quarter and led his squad down the field. While Corral led the charge, running back Snoop Conner capped it off with a 13-yard touchdown run to cut the Tigers’ lead to four with 8:19 to go until halftime.
Again, Auburn answered.
Nix connected with Demetris Robertson on a 35-yard pass to fuel the next possession. Two plays later, Nix called his own number and found the end zone again, this time on a 7-yard carry with 6:20 left before the break.
The Rebels countered with Corral’s 11-yard rushing touchdown with 2:42 left in the first half, but the timing proved perfect for the Tigers.
Nix guided the Tigers on an 11-play drive featuring several well-timed completions to receivers Hudson and Shedrick Jackson. Nix ended the possession by firing to running back Jarquez Hunter, who was all alone on his way to a 9-yard touchdown reception.
Hunter’s score — which came with only 11 seconds to go in the first half — pushed the Tigers to a 28-17 lead.
Auburn returns to action Saturday when the Tigers play at No. 14 Texas A&M.