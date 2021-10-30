No. 18 Auburn outlasts No. 10 Ole Miss in hard-fought victory

The Tigers wasted little time marching down the field on an 11-play, 82-yard drive that featured one fourth-down conversion. Nix finished the drive with his feet, as he faked a sweep hand-off before racing to his left for an 11-yard touchdown run.

Ole Miss managed a Caden Costa 30-yard field goal in response before the Tigers turned things over to their run game.

Running back Tank Bigsby set the stage for a big night on the ground by taking seven carries for 42 yards, the first of which was a 26-yard scamper to open the possession. Bigsby refused to be denied on the drive’s last play and leapt over the line to push the Tigers’ lead to 14-3 with 1:49 to go in the opening quarter.

The Rebels had no interest in letting the game get away from them early, though.

Despite dealing with the ankle injury, Corral returned to the field early in the second quarter and led his squad down the field. While Corral led the charge, running back Snoop Conner capped it off with a 13-yard touchdown run to cut the Tigers’ lead to four with 8:19 to go until halftime.

Again, Auburn answered.