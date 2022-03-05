No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

Auburn would have been the No. 2 seed in Tampa with a loss because of head-to-head records among the four teams still in contention entering Saturday.

The Tigers closed the first half on a 24-9 tear to take a 48-31 lead into halftime. Smith scored all 15 of his first-half points in the final 11 minutes after South Carolina pulled to within two.

Auburn pushed the lead to 19 coming out of the locker room, but South Carolina cut it to 78-71 with 1:16 left on Couisnard’s second straight layup.

The Tigers made 4 of 6 free throws from there.

The Gamecocks still enter the postseason having won five of their last seven.

“We’ve played really good basketball down the stretch,” Martin said. “We just came into the building that probably has the best home-court environment in the SEC right now, not from size but from energy. And we went nose to nose with them.”

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina came out sloppy with five turnovers in the first four minutes, including a couple of errant passes. The Gameocks took six minutes to make their first field goal and turned it over 16 times.