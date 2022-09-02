One quarterback question continues: Can two QBs be better than one at Auburn?​

AUBURN - Bryan Harsin has made his commitment to TJ Finley.

A matured Finley took command of the Auburn offense and himself this offseason. He’s shown better quickness, both as a decision-maker and play-extender, and has statistically improved his accuracy, per Harsin.

“He won the starting job,” Harsin said outright Monday, a day after naming Finley starter.

But the quarterback question continues in just one more way:

With what Robby Ashford brings to the quarterback as a runner, could he help the Auburn offense with his legs this fall?

The decision Harsin made to name Finley the starter wasn’t much a surprise to anyone watching practices this preseason, as Finley took the lion’s share of first-team reps at quarterback. In doing so, he beat out two Power-Five transfers for QB1, including Zach Calzada.

Calzada came to Auburn from Texas A&M and had the most collegiate starting experience of any quarterback on the Tiger roster. Despite that, he’s found himself at the back of Auburn’s rotation, not even listed on the team’s two-deep. Some expected Calzada to be where Finley is now, and where they may have expected Finley to be is Auburn’s other P5 transfer quarterback: Ashford.

The former Oregon Duck enters his third year of college football an unproven commodity. He was the highest-rated recruit out of high school among the Tigers’ three battling quarterbacks, but the former four-star dual-threat has yet to play a meaningful snap in Eugene or Auburn.

One of the biggest questions for Auburn’s Week 1 contest is whether or not Ashford will see that first live play — which his head coach was coy on Monday.

“We’ll see,” Harsin said of Ashford. “Right now, I mean, the focus is on TJ and getting that group really going.”

While Finley reached a point of leading the quarterback battle this offseason, Ashford always seemed to remain in the conversation. He won Offensive MVP at the A-Day Game in April, and he took a handful of first-team snaps throughout the final weeks of fall camp and the first week of extended game prep.

However, none of those snaps were live, which Harsin pointed to back in April as a complication in evaluating Ashford.

“A guy swings his arm out there, is that really going to be a sack with Robby? Probably not.” Harsin said on A-Day. “He’s very, very athletic, and you guys could see that today.”

That added ability to scramble for yards or extend plays was there in glimpses during fall camp. Even with practices being more like touch football against the quarterback, it’s something that players expressed difficulty defending.

Defensive lineman Marcus Harris called Ashford’s scrambling abilities “different” from any other Auburn quarterback, and Wesley Steiner said Ashford was “a pain in the butt” to defend, ultimately comparing him to Bo Nix.

“A lot of times, your defenses are designed for 10 players, because you normally don’t expect the quarterback to scramble, and the quarterback creates extra gaps in the run game,” Steiner said on Aug. 16. “Robby has definitely been a problem, and it’s put me on high alert every time he’s in the game, because there’s definitely a chance he’ll scramble out and extend plays.”

It’s hard to quantify just how much of a difference Ashford can make with his legs without many statistics, but according to his 247Sports recruiting profile, he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash in high school. Of the past five NFL Combines, 67 quarterbacks have run the 40, and only four quarterbacks have run a sub-4.59, two of which were Justin Fields and Desmond Ridder.

So, whether it’s from a coach’s perspective, player’s perspective, or some statistical measure, the potential of Ashford is exciting. That potential becomes even more fascinating considering the Tigers’ schedule.

Auburn starts the year with home games against FCS Mercer and a San Jose State squad that finished toward the bottom of the Mountain West last year. Auburn is considered a 31.5-point favorite against the spread in the first of those two matchups.

So if the Tigers find themselves recording blowout wins, it’d almost be a surprise to not see Ashford get playing time.

And as Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer noted earlier this week, seeing a Harsin offense play two quarterbacks wouldn’t be a new occurrence. Since he began overseeing offenses in 2006, Harsin’s had two instances of multiple quarterbacks contributing to his offense.

The first came in 2011, when he was the offensive coordinator at Texas, with a notable back-and-forth between David Ash and Case McCoy. But more topical is 2017 at Boise State, which was the only time Harsin has used a true two-quarterback system.

Brett Rypien — who Harsin coincidentally compared Finley to Monday — was the Broncos’ returning starter, having played in 24 games the past two seasons. Added to the mix was Montell Cozart, a graduate transfer from Kansas. The two were a complement to each other.

Rypien logged 2,877 yards passing, which was more than 75% of the Broncos’ passing production that season. Cozart generated 754 pass yards and 10 touchdowns passes, but where Rypien provided most of the arm, Cozart provided the legs.

The graduate transfer rushed for 361 yards and caught three passes. He had 1,160 combined yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns, marking not only his most efficient season as a passer, but a career-high in single-season rush yards.

Their dual performance helped Boise State to its best season since Harsin’s inaugural campaign in 2014, capped with the second of three Harsin-led Mountain West championships and a bowl win against Oregon.