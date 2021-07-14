Opelika defensive back Jarell Stinson decommits from Auburn

Auburn’s first commitment in the 2022 class has decided to pursue other options.
Opelika defensive back Jarell Stinson announced Wednesday he is decommitting from Auburn. Stinson’s decision comes after the rising senior committed to Auburn back on Dec. 14, before head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff were hired.
“After many talks with my family, coaches and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future,” Stinson wrote in part on social media. I’m very excited to explore other options and find the best spot for me to pursue my athletic and academic career.”
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Stinson is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, the 20th-best recruit in the state of Alabama and the 45th-best cornerback in the 2022 class.
Stinson entered his junior season at Opelika with high expectations after receiving several scholarship offers this past summer, and he lived up to the hype. Stinson recorded 95 total tackles and one interception for the Bulldogs and also had nine punt returns for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Stinson was a key player on an Opelika defense that only gave up 15 points per game in 2020 and helped the Bulldogs reach the state quarterfinals. He was later named a first team All-Area and a first team All-State player.
“Seventh grade, eighth grade and ninth grade, he was the kid that kind of had the cheat code. If you were playing a Madden game with him, he could score from anywhere on the field,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “Defensively, we can play him anywhere on the back end. He really helps us a lot in the secondary, whether it's playing safety and making tackles. This year we played him at corner at certain times and put him on the other team's best receiver, and he did a great job for us.”
Stinson explained shortly after he committed that he had been told Auburn’s defensive coaches – namely defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff – would be retained following the dismissal of head coach Gus Malzahn. That proved to not be the case, and McGriff is now coaching at Florida while Steele is currently out of coaching.
Stinson stayed busy this summer visiting various schools. He officially visited Florida on June 4 and UCF on June 11 before officially visiting Auburn one week later.
Stinson’s decommitment leaves Auburn with five commitments in the 2022 class: quarterback Holden Geriner, tight end Micah Riley-Ducker, linebacker Powell Gordon, safety Caleb Wooden and kicker Alex McPherson.