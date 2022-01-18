Oregon quarterback from Hoover transferring to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have added a former in-state standout to its quarterback room for 2022.

Former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford committed to Auburn on Monday night. The former Hoover High School star joins the Tigers with up to four years of eligibility remaining.

“There’s no place like HOME. Let’s work,” Ashford wrote on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Ashford never saw the field during his two seasons with the Ducks. He did, however, play baseball for Oregon last spring, making 10 starts with a double, triple and three stolen bases.

A former-four star recruit, Ashford was limited due to injury during his senior year at Hoover but still managed to throw for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 247 yards.

Ashford’s play helped the Buccaneers reach the state semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Thompson.

As a junior, Ashford completed 148-of-269 passes for 2,542 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions for a nine-win Hoover squad.