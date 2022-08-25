Owen Pappoe in rare company as two-time Auburn captain

Owen Pappoe was once again tabbed as a leader of Auburn football in title this week, being announced as one of this year’s three team captains along with tight end John Samuel Shenker and edge rusher Derick Hall.

To be voted team captain puts Pappoe in the Auburn history books, as he’s one of 227 players in the program’s history to be considered for the honor. However, with Tuesday being the second time he was voted an Auburn team captain, he joins an incredibly small circle of Tigers.

Including Pappoe, there have only been four Auburn Tigers to be named a team captain twice. He joins Curtis Kuykendall, who was a team captain in 1944 and ‘45; Gusty Yearout, who was a team captain in 1966 and ‘67; and Reese Dismukes, who was a captain in 2013 and ‘14.

“The fourth? That’s — wow,” Pappoe said with a laugh Tuesday. “I don't even know what to say to that, man. It's crazy. It's crazy.”

Kuykendall played running back at Auburn, and still holds some notable spots in the program’s record book, namely the record for single-game rushing yards with 307 against Miami in Sept. 1944. He’s also sixth all-time in career rushing yards per game (89.9) and 28th all-time in career rush yards.

Yearout was a two-way player during his Auburn career, playing both offensive guard and linebacker. Although he’s not listed among the record-holders in Auburn’s record book, Yearout was a three-time letterman at Auburn and named to the All-SEC first team in 1966 and 1967, being named an All-SEC guard in ‘66 and an All-SEC linebacker in ‘67.

Yearout was also considered a member of Auburn’s All-1960s decade team, which was voted on by readers of the Birmingham Post-Herald. He currently practices law in Birmingham.

Dismukes was a four-year starter and Rimington Trophy winner at Auburn. He only missed two games in his entire career, but started all 50 games in which he played. He was named both All-SEC and an All-American.

In May 2015, Dismukes got an NFL opportunity as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’d see stints on practice squads for the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos until 2017.

After being named a team captain last season, Pappoe suffered a leg injury that resulted in him only playing in five games. He returned to practices at full health this fall.

“It's been a ride, man,” Pappoe said. “It's taxing not being able to play the game that you love.”

In his abbreviated season, Pappoe logged 23 total tackles, bumping his career total to 165. He logged 93 tackles as a sophomore, the second-most on that year’s team behind Zakoby McClain.

Coming into year three, and his second season in this scheme, the quarterback of Auburn’s defense said he knows the playbook “like the back of my hand, man.”

“Everything's running smooth,” Pappoe said. “Obviously coming back from not playing football for a while, I was knocking some rust off. But now I'm getting back in the groove of things, man. Things are running smooth.”