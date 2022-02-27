Pearl: Auburn ‘can’t push the panic button’

Auburn is one win shy of tying the program record for regular-season wins set by the 1998-99 team, as well as one short of matching the 1998-99 team’s record for SEC wins (though that team won 14 in a 16-game conference schedule, compared to the current 18-game format). The Tigers have done that, so far, despite being picked to finish fifth in the league in the preseason.

Part of that prognostication was due to the team’s overhauled roster, featuring five newcomers who needed to mesh on the court. That core — freshman phenom Jabari Smith and transfers Walker Kessler, K.D. Johnson, Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. — jelled quickly along with the returning pieces around them once the games began and helped carry Auburn to the first No. 1 ranking in program history.

Though the team has experienced some recent struggles on the road, it has shown over the course of the season what it is capable of. Auburn is 7-4 in Quadrant 1 games this season and 6-0 in Q2 matchups. It does not have any bad losses on its resume, even if its three road losses have been frustrating and even disappointing.

“We haven’t been very good on the road as of late,” Smith said. “…Just trying to win on the road, it’s not easy in the SEC. Any road game is going to be tough.”