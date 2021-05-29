Pearl, Harsin say their best recruiting pitch is Auburn

With the recruiting dead period finally ending on Tuesday, coaches around the country are gearing up to hit the road and go to work out on the recruiting trail. That’s no different for Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who are getting set to go out and do the same thing.
But they’re even more excited about bringing prospects to the Plains instead.
One of the best recruiting tools they have at Auburn, they’ll say, is Auburn.
“We’ve done virtual visits, and all those things are cool, but there’s nothing like being here on campus, in my opinion,” Harsin said.
Harsin spoke alongside Pearl earlier this week at an alumni club engagement in Auburn Arena. The longstanding recruiting dead period, which has lasted over a year and has prevented coaches and prospects from meeting in person, finally ends on June 1.
That means the coaches can finally open the doors again and welcome prospects on official visits to Auburn — which is something, they always say, that you just have to see and feel for yourself.
“We’re going to have a lot of prospects in on campus, which is probably more important than actually going out and getting to see prospects,” Pearl said.
The dead period was put in place during the pandemic, as the NCAA tried to limit contact and maintain COVID-19 bubbles on campuses across the country. Coaches haven’t been able to shake hands with the players they’re recruiting, and the prospects haven’t had the chance to see school facilities with their own eyes.
Coaches have done their best during remote recruiting. They’ve offered virtual tours, like Harsin mentioned. Auburn held an open practice in Jordan-Hare Stadium during the spring, welcoming the public to watch — and if members of the public happened to be high-level high school football players, then those players at least got a feel for what Auburn’s practice environment is like from the stands.
But Auburn is one of the schools where, in so many ways, it isn’t about stats or the depth chart or anything you can lay out on a Zoom call.
It’s about a sense of family and feeling at home away from home — and Harsin and Pearl are glad prospects can finally come feel it in person again.
“I’ve experienced it myself,” Harsin said. “I came here just a few months ago. And I got to go into Jordan-Hare Stadium, I got to be a part of places on campus, or be on campus, and see things and check it out. So we can talk about it, but until you experience it, it’s just different.
“So I think having them here on campus — having our coaches around them, which I think our coaches do a good job when they’re in person — that will help.”
Both Auburn football and men’s basketball have dipped into the transfer portal recently, but the recruiting cycle never ends, and June will surely be more about the future for both programs as they build relationships with younger players in the class of 2022, 2023 and beyond.
“Just being able to get face-to-face with people — at the end of the day, that's where the relationships are built, right?” Harsin said. “You get to kind of see these players, see their families, they get to see you.
"I don’t think you quite get that passion or that feeling through a phone and FaceTime and all that like you do in person, so to me, that’s the most important thing.
“And getting them here, and getting them in this community and being around the people that we have on this staff, and being around even our players and just our vibe of our football team, I think is going to be a good thing.”