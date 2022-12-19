Pearl sees improvement for Auburn basketball in USC loss

It was largely a matter of fouls and turnovers for No. 23 Auburn on Sunday night in a 74-71 loss to Southern California in Los Angeles.

The Tigers set season-highs in both departments with 25 personal fouls and 23 turnovers. The former was the most Auburn had recorded since a Feb. 16 win against Vanderbilt, and the latter was Auburn’s most in a single game since a loss to North Carolina State in December 2018.

“Obviously turnovers killed us,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Obviously, they got in foul trouble.

A lot of other factors were sprinkled in, too, including the fact that Wendell Green Jr., who started despite injury, only played 12 minutes. The Trojans are also one of the better defensive teams in the country, with a top-20 opponent field goal percentage and top-five block total. That prowess showed with the Trojans recording season-high 13 steals.

Despite the swipes, fouls and any other troubles, it was a game that came down to the final possessions, and Pearl said he felt like the Tigers played much better than they had been of late.

“Thought we gave ourselves a chance. We talked after the Georgia State game and it felt like we needed to play better to have a chance to win these games now, and I thought we did.”

And Pearl was right, to some extent. In its three-game stretch pre-USC, which included the Tigers’ first loss of the season, they struggled mightily on the boards. Between Memphis and Georgia State, Auburn was outrebounded in both contests, totaling a minus-20 margin. Prior to that stretch, it was averaging 42 rebounds per game.

Sunday’s performance was again relatively quiet on the boards, with 32 rebounds, the season’s second-lowest total. However, Auburn out-rebounded USC by 13, which was its second-largest rebounding margin this season.

Auburn’s shooting saw similar improvements. Its shooting percentages from the field, 3, and free throw line have all been in the bottom half of Division I, but Sunday’s efforts were a top-five performance as far as scoring efficiency.

The Tigers’ field goal percentage (46.8%) and their 3-point shooting(34.8%) were both the fourth-best single-game total they’ve had this year. Their 79.2% free throw percentage was their best total in that category.

“I’m pleased with this team right now if we can continue to grow,” Pearl said. “We’ve made a lot of progress since last week against Memphis.”

Auburn’s next show to show progress comes Wednesday night in Seattle when the Tigers face Washington to finish off a two-game, West coast trip.