Penn State’s late goal-line stand dooms Auburn in 28-20 loss

To Auburn’s credit, there was no sign of panic down two scores.

The Tigers went heavy on the ground after Warren’s rushing touchdown, as running back Tank Bigsby took eight carries over the next 15 plays to quickly lead the Tigers down the length of the field.

It was only right for the drive to end thanks to Bigsby, who found the end zone on a 6-yard run to cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to 21-17 with 5:52 to go in the third quarter.

Scoring opportunities were few and far between for both teams in the first half, and after two quarters neither team had separated itself.

Auburn pushed the ball downfield well on its first possession but stalled out in the end, leading to a Carlson’s 45-yard field goal to hand the Tigers a 3-0 lead with 9:37 left in the opening quarter.

The two teams traded punts before Penn State found its first offensive success, this on a forceful six-play, 88-yard drive highlighted by back-to-back Clifford passes that went for over 20 yards. Clifford ended the drive with another big throw, this one on the run to receiver Jahan Dotson for a 4-yard score to push the Nittany Lions to an early 7-3 lead.

The Tigers countered with their most effective possession of the game’s first half.