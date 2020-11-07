Players step up to help Auburn defense thrive

AUBURN -- After the Auburn defense lost six of its top 10 tacklers from 2019, it was apparent that defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s latest defense would need some new faces to rise to the challenge.
As difficult as that was given the limited offseason, several up-and-coming Auburn players answered his call.
The Tigers’ defense hasn’t had a mistake-free fall, but the unit has bounced back from the few setbacks it’s faced in order to have the team sitting at 4-2 and in the top-half in several categories among SEC defenses, including second in tackles for loss, fourth in scoring defense and fifth in turnovers gained.
Steele has liked what he’s seen out of this year’s defense, but that doesn’t mean the fifth-year defensive coordinator is content with the level the Tigers are playing at.
“We have a standard, and the guys have played some really good defense over the last — you know, this is the fifth year now. There’s a lot of good snaps on tape for five years of good defensive football, but we’re never satisfied, ever. And so there’s always areas to improve on,” Steele said.
“I think we’ve got a little bit of a better bead on what we do well because each team has a personality. Each team has strengths and weaknesses. We have to adjust to that.”
Auburn’s biggest questions regarding the defense in 2020 centered around the defensive front thanks to losing defensive linemen Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe. Despite losing so much production, the Tigers have settled into a groove thanks to seniors Daquan Newkirk and Tyrone Truesdell stepping up to play bigger roles as well as freshmen Colby Wooden and Zykeivous Walker and sophomore Derick Hall.
The front hasn’t been totally healthy this fall with players like senior Big Kat Bryant, Marquis Burks and Dre Butler missing time due to injury. While Steele didn’t dismiss how important it was having the key contributors up front at full go, he lamented that that’s just part of the game.
“We’re not in the excuse business. We’re in the production business, and in the production business it doesn’t matter who’s out there. You need to produce. That’s all of us. (Getting healthy) has helped, but we’re not going to use that as really why that happened,” Steele said.
“I think it’s maturity. I think it’s hard work. I think it’s really getting in focus in terms of what the standard is and what’s acceptable and what’s unacceptable. There’s a lot of factors in what you saw last Saturday (against LSU). Now the big thing is obtaining success is one thing; sustaining it is another. And that’s where the key is right now: sustain that.”
While missing players due to injury doesn’t let anyone off the hook, the Tigers could have understandably taken a step back after leading tackler K.J. Britt was lost for multiple weeks with a hand injury.
Junior linebackers Zakoby McClain and sophomore Owen Pappoe are by no means inexperienced players — they combined for 104 tackles in 2019 — but they were tasked with taking on bigger roles defensively and have lived up to the challenge so far.
McClain and Pappoe have filled important roles and now stand as the team’s top two tacklers, having already surpassed that 13-game total from 2019 through just six games this fall. Steele compared losing Britt to an offense losing its quarterback, but McClain and Pappoe have done their part to minimize Britt’s on-field absence as much as possible.
“(K.J.) quarterbacked the whole thing, and that's hard to replace. Now fortunately, you know, Owen is a guy that has grown a lot in two years, and he stepped up in a big way,” Steele said.
“Zakoby McClain, he’s a guy that’s leading the SEC in tackles. That’s not easy to do. Really, at the start of the year, he was not — we always talk about 18 starters, but he was not the guy that they introduced on the video board. So we’ve had a lot of those guys that we knew who they were ... it was just the maturity process.”
The defensive secondary was another area where Auburn lost considerable production from 2019, but the Tigers have seen several players fill those holes. Freshman cornerback Jaylin Simpson earned a starting role in fall camp and impressed in the season opener before getting banged up, and sophomore Nehemiah Pritchett has stepped up in his absence. Roger McCreary has established himself as the lockdown corner on the other side of Pritchett, while safeties Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood have taken their games to the next level as starters.
Steele has seen growth in multiple Auburn defenders who were tasked with taking on bigger roles and responded accordingly, but he’s looking for more progress across the board. He specifically pointed to improving the team’s first- and second-down defense, explaining their third-down struggles are largely due to opponents having manageable third downs far too often.
Steele has established himself as a reliable defensive coordinator year in and year out, but that didn’t mean there weren’t concerns about what his defense would look like this fall. Luckily for Steele and the Tigers, they’ve had plenty of players who have risen to the occasion and are looking to do even more down the stretch.
