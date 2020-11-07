Players step up to help Auburn defense thrive

While missing players due to injury doesn’t let anyone off the hook, the Tigers could have understandably taken a step back after leading tackler K.J. Britt was lost for multiple weeks with a hand injury.

Junior linebackers Zakoby McClain and sophomore Owen Pappoe are by no means inexperienced players — they combined for 104 tackles in 2019 — but they were tasked with taking on bigger roles defensively and have lived up to the challenge so far.

McClain and Pappoe have filled important roles and now stand as the team’s top two tacklers, having already surpassed that 13-game total from 2019 through just six games this fall. Steele compared losing Britt to an offense losing its quarterback, but McClain and Pappoe have done their part to minimize Britt’s on-field absence as much as possible.

“(K.J.) quarterbacked the whole thing, and that's hard to replace. Now fortunately, you know, Owen is a guy that has grown a lot in two years, and he stepped up in a big way,” Steele said.