Powell scores 26, helps push Auburn past Memphis

Justin Powell scored 26 points, hitting every big basket the Auburn men’s basketball team needed, and the Tigers topped Memphis 74-71 on Saturday in Atlanta.

Powell sank the first 3-pointer of the game after the opening tip, the first 3-pointer of the second half coming out of the locker room, and in the late stages hit his biggest 3 of the game to stretch Auburn’s lead to 67-63 with less than three minutes left to play.

Auburn hadn’t led by any more than one possession in the second half, in a tight back-and-forth game, until Powell’s 3 gave the Tigers some cushion.

Auburn never trailed again — in the final minute boosted by a defensive stand that saw Memphis miss several frantic put-back attempts inside the key, and then a friendly roll on an Allen Flanigan free-throw on the other end that fell into the basket in the waning moments.

Auburn escaped with its most impressive win of the season so far. The Tigers moved to 3-2 on the season, and earned its first win away from Auburn Arena since the season opener.

“It was a good team victory,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after the win. “We’ve got a long way to go to become a good basketball team, but this was a good win.”