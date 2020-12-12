Powell scores 26, helps push Auburn past Memphis

Justin Powell scored 26 points, hitting every big basket the Auburn men’s basketball team needed, and the Tigers topped Memphis 74-71 on Saturday in Atlanta.
Powell sank the first 3-pointer of the game after the opening tip, the first 3-pointer of the second half coming out of the locker room, and in the late stages hit his biggest 3 of the game to stretch Auburn’s lead to 67-63 with less than three minutes left to play.
Auburn hadn’t led by any more than one possession in the second half, in a tight back-and-forth game, until Powell’s 3 gave the Tigers some cushion.
Auburn never trailed again — in the final minute boosted by a defensive stand that saw Memphis miss several frantic put-back attempts inside the key, and then a friendly roll on an Allen Flanigan free-throw on the other end that fell into the basket in the waning moments.
Auburn escaped with its most impressive win of the season so far. The Tigers moved to 3-2 on the season, and earned its first win away from Auburn Arena since the season opener.
“It was a good team victory,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after the win. “We’ve got a long way to go to become a good basketball team, but this was a good win.”
The game was televised on ESPNU and Pearl and players spoke to the media postgame through Zoom.
Powell finished 9-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. The performance marked his second consecutive 26-point game, as the freshman plays fill-in point guard with Auburn down Sharife Cooper. Powell scored just as much in Auburn’s last win against South Alabama on Dec. 4.
“Justin Powell, for a freshman off-guard, handling that pressure all night long, was incredible,” Pearl said.
Memphis used its length and athleticism to wreak havoc on Auburn’s half-court offense all night, but the Tigers hit enough shots and created enough in the open space to hang with Memphis throughout the game. Memphis led 38-37 at the half.
Powell scored Auburn’s first 11 points, shooting sharp from the opening tip.
Cooper was projected to be Auburn’s star point guard this season, with Powell set to play off him as a shooting guard, but Cooper has missed Auburn’s first five games with his eligibility still under review.
“He brings his A-game every night,” sophomore Allen Flanigan said of Powell. “I give him confidence; tap him on the butt and tell him to keep going, make his shot, shoot it.
“He’s got the green light,” Flanigan said. “‘If you’ve got space, take the shot.’ We’ll rebound and back him up.”
Powell said the confidence Auburn put in him helps him excel even playing out of position.
“I feel completely comfortable at that position, especially because BP, he’s given me all that confidence and the guys are out there giving him confidence,” Powell said.
Flanigan scored 16 points for Auburn, as the team’s second-leading scorer. All 11 Tiger players scored. Flanigan said beating Memphis, who Pearl touted to them as being a bona fide NCAA Tournament contender, gives the team confidence in what it can be this season even with its inexperience.
Auburn is scheduled to play a three-game home stand before conference play, hosting Texas Southern on Tuesday, Troy on Saturday and Appalachian State on Dec. 22.
