Providence Christian product Chase Paramore finds niche as college football assistant in Texas

“What you end up doing is you find three or four players you’re really interested in and you talk to the coach, and then you find more of the outliers that maybe people aren’t talking to. Then you end up kind of meeting these kids all around throughout the Los Angeles area.

“I never realized how big Los Angeles was until I got there and realized traffic-wise that I’m 20 miles away from a kid and that might be an hour and 40 minutes.”

When Paramore finds a recruit he’s interested in, the work really kicks in – which means plenty of time on the cell phone.

“Just periodically during the day I have to make calls and do little things here or there even when I’m on vacation,” Paramore said. “I’m going to at least touch bases with them, even it’s asking them what’s on their Christmas menu for eating … what’s Grandma cooking. I’m going to at least touch bases with them every day until I get them committed, signed and accepted into school.”

It’s been a busy month for Paramore, who got engaged and also was chosen along with Smith to coach in the NAIA Senior Football Classic all-star game in Durham, N.C.