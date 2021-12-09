QB Finley expected back for Auburn bowl game

Finley’s season totals were 600 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 56 percent passing. The LSU transfer would likely become Auburn’s regular starter next season if Nix elects not to return. Auburn is still awaiting a decision from Nix, a three-year starter.

Finley’s available receivers and offensive linemen in the bowl game remain unclear. Graduate transfer Demetris Robertson used his final year of eligibility, so if he doesn’t play in Birmingham, his college career will have ended. Jackson, another senior and starter, has an extra year of NCAA eligibility available if he wants it. Reserve Caylin Newton is the same. The rest of the position group is made up of non-seniors, including leading receiver Kobe Hudson.

Tight end John Samuel Shenker is another senior whose college career could end now, continue through the bowl game or continue through another full season. Eligibility will be more muddled than usual in the coming seasons because of the optional extra year granted to every athlete as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the offensive line, Brodarious Hamm, Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell and Alec Jackson are all key seniors whose decisions will affect how Harsin recruits and approaches his personnel next season.

“I’ve talked to the coaches a little bit about (whether to return or leave),” Brahms said Nov. 17. The center recently had surgery to repair an injured knee, so he won’t play in Birmingham. “I do have that extra year. So a lot of guys are still debating on whether they come back or not, and so that’s just going to be a thing that I have to talk to, at the end of the year, with my coaches, my family, stuff like that. But I definitely have that opportunity, so I haven’t ruled it out. I made that clear to the coaches and stuff. So we’ll see where that goes at the end of the season.”