Quarterbacks under the microscope at Auburn A-Day

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said their life is a documentary this spring.

Everything the Auburn quarterbacks did at practice this spring has been filmed, Harsin said, and will be watched back and picked apart as the coaches search for their new QB1.

Saturday, the cast of the documentary takes center stage in front of an audience — as the quarterback battle spills out into the public eye at A-Day.

The annual A-Day scrimmage is set to start at 1 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Coverage of the scrimmage will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

“We’re going to watch every single thing they do,” Harsin said, back when spring practice opened.

The coaches won’t be the only ones on Saturday.

Plenty of fans will be tracking the play of the quarterbacks as Auburn enters 2022 finding a new Day 1 starter for the first time in three years.

TJ Finley is back after starting three games last season, but he’s never entered a season as the team’s starting quarterback. He split snaps this spring with newcomer transfers Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada, plus freshman signee Holden Geriner.

Auburn opened spring camp offering equal repetitions to the quarterbacks in an open competition, but recently moved to give an added share of the snaps to Finley and Ashford, the apparent frontrunners for the starting nod.

Calzada, though, has still not entered the fray in earnest, as he’s been limited all spring with a shoulder injury suffered last fall.

Auburn will almost certainly enter fall camp in August still with an open quarterback spot — but A-Day offers one more chance to impress going into the summer.

“You don’t really put a timeline on it, and I know that’s kind of a generic answer, but you really don’t,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said earlier this spring, on the position battle.

“But I will say, all these quarterbacks are getting evaluated on everything they’re doing. It’s not just what you see in a team session; it’s going to be team session, it’s going to be in 7-on-7 sessions, it’s in one-on-ones. It’s in everything they’re doing, because we need the maximum amount of information to make a great decision when it comes time to pick the starters.”

Bo Nix was Auburn’s starter for the last three season openers, before he transferred to Oregon in the offseason.

Ashford, originally from in-state powerhouse Hoover High School, transferred from Oregon to Auburn in the winter. In practice he’s shown strong arm strength — fitting of a two-sport standout, who also played 20 games last spring for the Oregon baseball team. On the football field, he led Hoover to the Class 7A semifinals in 2019 and was named by ESPN the top quarterback prospect in the state of Alabama in the 2020 signing class.

At Oregon, Ashford never played, despite unimpressive quarterback play by the Ducks quarterbacks who did play: Oregon starter Anthony Brown threw for 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year, and was 17-for-35 in a blowout 38-7 loss to Utah in the Pac 12 Championship Game. But Ashford has taken up a new start back closer to home, and he’s skipped baseball this spring, seemingly turning his focus to football only.

Calzada played in 12 games for Texas A&M last season, throwing for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a sophomore. He injured his shoulder in the Aggies’ win over Auburn last fall in College Station, and this spring he’s been limited, making some throws but donning a non-contact jersey at practice.

Geriner is a four-star prospect from the state of Georgia who went through spring as an early enrollee.

Former Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis entered the transfer portal partway through spring practice. He committed to Auburn under former coach Gus Malzahn and stuck with the Tigers signing in December 2020 when Kevin Steele was the interim head coach, before Harsin was hired.

Finley transferred in after Harsin was hired. Now, the four-way quarterback battle is down to four players who came to the program under Harsin.

“I’m excited about it,” Kiesau said of the quarterback battle. “I know sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh man, you got so many guys.’ That’s a good thing, because let’s just say you’ve got three really good ones — if at the end of the day they’re all competing against each other, well that guy’s going, ‘Whew, that guy behind me is pretty good; I better stay sharp or stay on my game and get completions.’

“It’s going to kind of help everybody out in that room, because I do believe competition brings out the best in any position, but it’ll be more evident at the quarterback position.”

At A-Day, the competition comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium.