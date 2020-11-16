'Ready to get back': Auburn plans to play Tennessee after coronavirus issues

“In years previous, if you lost a guy or two — like the wrong guy or two — [it was] like the sky's falling. But it's just kind of, you've got to turn the page, next man up. You've got to adapt. That's a big key to this season.”

Malzahn said he didn’t know yet how many players Auburn would be without Saturday, and the possible absence of a number of players could provide an opportunity for others to step up.

Malzahn explained that the younger players — specifically the freshmen — are starting to grow up, and he told the group the other day they’re no longer freshmen with six games under their belt. There are also the older, more-experienced players who have served in backup roles who could be asked to start or play more snaps if the people above them on the depth chart are held out.

The eighth-year Auburn head coach has stressed the importance of having a next-man-up mantra during a season unlike any that came before it. Based on what Malzahn has seen since Friday, there are a number of players who have put that attitude on display.

“[It’s] that feeling that when you get out there with the one's, you look around and, hey, man, I've got a responsibility to know exactly what my assignment is and be able to execute and play at that level,” Malzahn said. “[It’s] just that feeling that individuals get as far as when a team counts on you. I think that's really the biggest thing. That's a real, real special feeling. The urgency really kicks in for guys when they have that opportunity in all three phases.”