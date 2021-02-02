Recruits on Auburn’s radar leading into National Signing Day

Trevin Wallace, four-star inside linebacker: From the outside looking in, Wallace appears to be the top-rated target still on the board for the Tigers, but Auburn is far from the only team involved. The former Boston College commit — who might have signed with the Tigers in December had Gus Malzahn not been fired — may be headed to Kentucky as one of the biggest signings of the Mark Stoops era unless the Jesup, Georgia native decides to stay closer to home and sign with the Tigers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jarquez Hunter, three-star running back: It was no secret that running back was one of Auburn’s top priorities to end this recruiting cycle, and Harsin and his staff targeted Hunter early on. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Philadelphia, Mississippi rushed for nearly 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, and his addition along with Auburn junior Devan Barrett’s reported move back to running back would be crucial in rebuilding the Tigers’ depth. After the Tigers missed on four-star Byron Cardwell last week, it seems likely they’ve gone all in on Hunter.