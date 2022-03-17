‘Rely on each other’: Auburn heads into tournament showdown against Jacksonville State

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sitting high above a sea of media members with bright lights and cameras on him, Walker Kessler said it simple.

Kessler, the North Carolina transfer, is the only member of the Auburn men’s basketball team with any NCAA Tournament experience.

But it doesn’t take tournament experience to know what March means.

“We all understand there’s a finality to the loss. We lose, we go home,” Kessler said flatly on Thursday.

Auburn (27-5, 15-3 SEC) is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years and will begin its run in the bracket against Jacksonville State (21-10, 13-3 ASUN).

The game will air on truTV at 11:40 a.m. from Greenville, S.C.

The first-round matchup pits the second-seeded Tigers against the 15th-seeded Gamecocks.

“I understand Jacksonville State,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. “I respect them. They have step up-ability, and because they’re such a dangerous 3-point shooting team, and they can make them contested, and they absolutely can get hot.

“But it’s not going to be because they want it any more than we do, or anything like that.”

Auburn comes into the round of 64 after a disappointing first-round exit in the SEC Tournament, but the time off has given the team time to reflect on the season heading into March Madness.

While the players acknowledged the stress and win or go home environment that comes during this time of year, Thursday’s open practice presented the same old Tigers.

The players joked around with each other while putting up shots, Bruce Pearl held court with Jim Nantz and other members of the CBS crew and music blared through the loudspeakers which prompted a couple pre-practice dance moves.

And the practice ended the only way it could, with the team huddling up at midcourt and breaking things down in the huddle as one before the practice session ended.

“I think that the biggest thing we’ve learned is that we’re all we’ve got,” Kessler said. “Our teammates, our coaching staff. We can’t rely on anyone else. We’ve got to come together and do what we do best and just really rely on each other.”

Not only did the time off give Auburn time to reflect on the season, but it allowed them to get back in the gym and get back to work.

In the SEC Tournament, Texas A&M heated up from beyond the arc while Auburn struggled to stop the Aggies from the 3-point line.

The Gamecocks are fifth in the nation in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.84% from beyond the arc. Jacksonville State also has the nation’s leader in 3-point percentage as guard Demaree King shoots 46.15% from 3-point range.

Allen Flanigan knows how important stopping Jacksonville State on the perimeter will be.

“Just getting up and guys not letting them bring the ball up, denying catches, and just being aggressive, playing aggressive defense the whole game, much like the second half we played against Texas A&M,” Flanigan said.

Closing out on the perimeter has been the motto of the week in practice, according to Flanigan.

For Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks come into the game after conference tournament winner Bellarmine was unable to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Bellarmine was unable to take part because the NCAA requires a four-year transition period for teams that change divisions, and those teams aren’t allowed to compete for championships. And since Jacksonville State won the regular season title, the Gamecocks advanced to the NCAA Tournament instead.

So while Auburn comes into the game as the higher ranked seed against a team with unique circumstances, Pearl won’t let that impact his or his team’s mindset.

“I know we’re a two-seed, and I hope we take advantage of the hard work that we’ve done to be a two-seed, but we’re hungry, and we’re humble. We’ve got the underdog thing on as well.”