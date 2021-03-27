Report: Auburn defensive lineman Jeremiah Wright tears ACL

AUBURN —- The Auburn Tigers have reportedly suffered their first major injury of the spring.

According to 247 Sports’ Nathan King, Auburn sophomore defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright suffered a torn ACL during the Tigers’ scrimmage on Thursday.

The news comes after Wright started the spring strong and was going through drills with the first-team defense.

Wright moved from offensive line to defensive line during preseason camp in 2020. He saw his first game action against South Carolina on Oct. 17 and later played significant snaps in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern, a game in which he logged a career-high three tackles.

Wright ended his true freshman season with four tackles and one tackle for loss in six games.

While Wright’s role in 2020 was a small one, he was making a positive impression this spring with the Tigers’ new coaching staff.

“Jeremiah is a talented dude,” Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason said on Monday. “He loves ball. I think for him, he feels natural on the defensive side of the ball. What I have seen is great pad level and strong at the point of attack.