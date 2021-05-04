 Skip to main content
Report: Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. enters transfer portal
Report: Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. enters transfer portal

  Updated
AU transfer

Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. (5) tries to track down Tiger running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the A-Day game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on April 17. Thompson has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Another Auburn defender appears to be considering other options.

According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. has entered the transfer portal. The rising sophomore becomes the fourth Tigers player and third defender to enter the portal since last Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Thompson signed with Auburn as a four-star in the class of 2020. He made his first appearance in the Tigers’ second contest of 2020 against Georgia and ultimately appeared in six games. He recorded eight tackles, three of which came in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.

Thompson was seen as a starting safety candidate this spring after Jamien Sherwood departed for the NFL. He ultimately spent most of the spring with the second-team while former nickelback Ladarius Tennison manned the other safety position opposite rising senior safety Smoke Monday.

“Chris has a lot of upside,” Monday said of Thompson on March 19. “There’s a lot of things that people haven’t seen from him that hopefully they will see this spring. He’s got long arms. He can move. He can tackle. He’s just waiting to show what he’s got.”

Thompson’s departure leaves Monday, Tennison, seniors Devin Guice and Malcolm Askew, sophomores Zion Puckett and Eric Reed Jr., and true freshman Ahmari Harvey as the team’s only scholarship safeties. Walk-on senior Trey Elston, who is listed as a cornerback, played safety in Auburn’s A-Day spring game on April 17 and earned Defensive MVP honors for his performance.

Thompson joins Edge rusher Jaren Handy, defensive tackle Jay Hardy and quarterback Chayil Garnett as the Auburn players who have entered the portal in the last week.

