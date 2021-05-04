Report: Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. enters transfer portal

Another Auburn defender appears to be considering other options.

According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. has entered the transfer portal. The rising sophomore becomes the fourth Tigers player and third defender to enter the portal since last Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Thompson signed with Auburn as a four-star in the class of 2020. He made his first appearance in the Tigers’ second contest of 2020 against Georgia and ultimately appeared in six games. He recorded eight tackles, three of which came in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.

Thompson was seen as a starting safety candidate this spring after Jamien Sherwood departed for the NFL. He ultimately spent most of the spring with the second-team while former nickelback Ladarius Tennison manned the other safety position opposite rising senior safety Smoke Monday.

“Chris has a lot of upside,” Monday said of Thompson on March 19. “There’s a lot of things that people haven’t seen from him that hopefully they will see this spring. He’s got long arms. He can move. He can tackle. He’s just waiting to show what he’s got.”