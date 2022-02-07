Report: Derek Mason took a substantial paycut to get out of Auburn

Derek Mason is getting paid $400,000 less to coach at Oklahoma State after bolting out of Auburn, according to the student newspaper at Oklahoma State.
Chris Becker of The O’Colly on campus at Oklahoma State reported Monday that Mason is making $1.1 million annually in his new role as defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.
Mason was making $1.5 million annually at Auburn.
Mason stepped down from his post at Auburn on Jan. 22. Just two weeks later, the Auburn football program under head coach Bryan Harsin became the subject of an investigation by the Auburn University administration including school president Jay Gogue.
Offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigned in the same window, on Jan. 31, after just 43 days in the position.
Harsin said publicly on Feb. 1 at the Senior Bowl that he was under the impression that Mason left to be in a position better for him, though it’s now clear Mason took a significant paycut to coach at Oklahoma State.
“I’m disappointed that we had a defensive coordinator and left and went somewhere else and obviously felt like there might be a better position for him,” Harsin said then. “But fortunately for us, we had a guy on staff that’s going to do a great job in (promoted linebackers coach) Jeff Schmedding.”
Mason’s defense had an up-and-down season at Auburn in 2021, but closed the regular season on a high note with a strong performance against Alabama in the four-overtime Iron Bowl.
Mason came to Auburn after a seven-year tenure as the head coach at Vanderbilt, which ended as the Commodores struggled with the all-SEC schedule in the coronavirus-affected 2020 season and went winless that year. He was named Auburn’s defensive coordinator on Jan. 7, 2021, joining Harsin’s first-year staff alongside fellow SEC veteran Mike Bobo.
After the Iron Bowl, Harsin fired Bobo and eventually hired Davis. He promoted Schmedding, his former Boise State staffer, to replace Mason at defensive coordinator.
Mason’s contract makes him the highest-paid coordinator in the history of Oklahoma State football, Becker reported. He is signed two a two-year contract at $1.1 million per year. His old deal at Auburn was also at two years at $1.5 million per year.
Mason made his name as a defensive mind at Stanford, where he coached under Jim Harbaugh and was named associate head coach under David Shaw.