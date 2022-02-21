Report: Kodi Burns gets first NFL coaching opportunity with New Orleans Saints

AUBURN -- Kodi Burns is getting his first opportunity in the NFL.

The former Auburn Tiger and national champion is set to join the staff of the New Orleans Saints as a wide receivers coach, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

Burns coached at Auburn under Gus Malzahn and last season coached at Tennessee.

Burns played quarterback and wide receiver during his Auburn football career from 2007-2010. He helped Auburn win the national championship in 2010. He scored the Tigers’ first touchdown in the national title game on a 35-yard pass reception.

Burns began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2012 at Arkansas State under Malzahn, who was offensive coordinator at Auburn for part of Burns’ career on the Plains. The following year when Malzahn jumped to Auburn, Burns joined the staff for the first time as a graduate assistant for his alma mater.

He struck out on his own for the first time in 2014, coaching running backs at Samford. He then coached wide receivers at Middle Tennessee State in 2015.

In 2016, he was set to coach at Arizona State, but instead came back to Auburn after Dameyune Craig left the staff.