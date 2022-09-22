 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reports: Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada out for season, will medically redshirt

  • Updated
Zach Calzada is show during a scrimmage on April 2 in Auburn.

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will not be suiting up in 2022, according to a report Thursday.

Calzada will be scheduling surgery on his non-throwing shoulder soon and applying for a medical redshirt for this season, according to Justin Hokanson of AuburnLive.

The report was later corroborated by AL.com.

Starting quarterback TJ Finley is also reportedly out for the Missouri game Saturday. That leaves Auburn with backup Robby Ashford and true freshman Holden Geriner available for the Tigers as head coach Bryan Harsin battles to save his job. A loss to Missouri would give Auburn a losing record of 8-9 under Harsin.

Calzada, a transfer from Texas A&M, missed the spring due to the injury to his non-throwing shoulder, suffered last season when playing for the Aggies against Auburn. He has not played while Finley and Ashford have struggled.

Finley has thrown only one touchdown with four interceptions this season. Ashford has thrown one touchdown with two interceptions. Auburn has yet to record a takeaway and has given away eight turnovers, muscling by San Jose State in a one-score game before the team was exposed in an embarassing blowout loss to Penn State.

Geriner is a four-star quarterback from Savannah, Ga., who signed with Auburn in December 2021.

