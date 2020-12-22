Reports indicate Auburn set to hire Boise State's Bryan Harsin

After serving as Eastern Oregon’s running back and receivers coach in 2000, Harsin came back to Boise State and was a graduate assistant for the Broncos in 2001. He stayed on staff for 10 years in total in several different roles, including tight ends coach and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.​

The Broncos were 61-5 during Harsin’s stint as offensive coordinator under Chris Petersen. In 2009, Harsin was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant.

A Boise, Idaho native, Harsin played at Capital High School before becoming a three-year letterman for the Broncos.

Harsin and his wife Kes have two daughters, Devyn Lynn and Dayn Mykena, and a son, Davis.

Harsin has fairly big shoes to fill in the form of Malzahn.

During Malzahn’s tenure at Auburn, the Tigers posted a 68-37 record, including a 39-27 mark in SEC play. Auburn won the SEC championship and played for the national title in 2013 and captured two SEC West divisional titles during his eight years at the helm. The Tigers never posted a losing record under Malzahn.