Returned from ACL injury, Anders Carlson feeling ‘good to go’

AUBURN -- Auburn kicker Anders Carlson is back on the practice fields for fall camp and he’s “good to go,” he said Wednesday, nine months removed from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the final three games of Auburn’s 2021 season.

“The first few months were tough and hard and long days, but since then, a lot of green lights,” Carlson said. “The knee feels extremely strong.”

Although he’s 100%, Carlson said he plans to wear a brace while kicking for all of 2022.

“It feels strong without the brace,” Carlson said. “I like to work out without the brace, do some running, but just in terms of if something does happen. And also, I took it off two weeks ago and was kicking without it. Everything was fine, but it just didn’t feel as tight, necessarily, or strong, so I thought it was the best decision to put it on.”

After an onside kick in last year’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, Carlson went down with the injury. He was 14-for-21 on field goal attempts through 10 games last year and made 35 extra point attempts. He’s third in Auburn career points scored (352) and second in program history in career field goals made (67). He trails only his brother, Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, in the latter category.

Head coach Bryan Harsin said Carlson was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in Auburn’s Saturday scrimmage.

“It was good to have him back out there, too, after the injury and to see him get out there and get a few kicks,” Harsin said. “He’s been really doing well in camp, but tonight it was good to be out in the stadium, I think, for him as well.”

Carlson said he made his first field goal back from injury in the spring — a 40-yarder — though he wasn’t a full-go for Auburn practices at the time.

Joining Carlson as Auburn’s other kicker this season will be Alex McPherson, who was the highest-rated kicker in the class of 2023. Like Carlson, McPherson’s brother — Evan McPherson — is also an NFL kicker.

“We're very different in our kicking styles, I would say, if you haven't seen it,” Carlson said of Alex. “But man, that guy, his talent is through the roof. He's gonna have a great career here.”

Carlson also compared Auburn’s McPherson to another notable NFL name in Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, as he believes the two share similar kicking styles.

“I compare him to that,” Carlson said. “Athletic. His technique's just not as straight. There's a lot of lean-off. So it's cool to see a different style like that.”