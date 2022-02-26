Road woes continue for Auburn as No. 3 Tigers lose at No. 17 Tennessee

Auburn has to figure out how to take its show on the road.
The SEC Tournament won’t be played in Auburn. The NCAA Tournament won’t be played here, either.
The No. 3 ranked Auburn basketball team is taking a quiet ride back to the Plains after seeing its championship opportunity at No. 17 Tennessee slip away Saturday in a 67-62 loss in Knoxville.
Auburn hasn’t completed a convincing road win since mid-January.
“Turned it over, didn’t make shots, didn’t execute,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl shook his head postgame Saturday, looking back at the Tigers’ cold stretch on offense in the second half.
Star freshman Jabari Smith tried to pull the Tigers out of that slump late and push Auburn to a win — which would have clinched Auburn a share of the SEC’s regular-season championship — but, instead, shots missed and Auburn was embarrassed in the rebounding battle.
Auburn fell to 25-4 on the season and 13-3 in the SEC. Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee are all tied for second place in the league standings, just a game back with 12-4 conference records. However, Arkansas and Tennessee hold tiebreakers over the Tigers via head-to-head wins.
Tennessee led by 10 with two minutes left at 63-53. Smith then keyed a 7-0 run, converting a four-point play to make it 63-60 with a minute left. But Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler came back to score a layup on the other end to put UT back up by five. The Volunteers iced it up from there.
Smith’s late heroics weren’t enough to dig Auburn out of the hole or overcome Tennessee’s 54-to-31 advantage in rebounds.
Smith finished with 27 points. KD Johnson added another 18 points. No other Tigers reached double figures in scoring.
Auburn led by as many as 11 in the second half at 39-28 with 16:41 left, before Tennessee charged back and took control of the game. The Vols took the lead at 43-41 with 10 minutes left and never looked back.
“No excuses on the rebounding,” Pearl said.
“They got 20 more possessions than we did,” he added. “It’s hard to win a game when you give an opponent that many more possessions.”
Auburn can still win the SEC title outright with two wins to close the regular season. Auburn plays at Mississippi State on Wednesday before ending the schedule with South Carolina at home next Saturday.
“We haven’t been very good on the road as of late,” Smith acknowledged, when he was asked to look ahead to the next road game at Mississippi State. “So, just another road test, another test for us as we get into the postseason.
“Just trying to win on the road, it’s not easy in the SEC. Any road game is going to be tough, so just trying to find a way to win — trying to find a way to win two.”
Auburn remains undefeated at home, but road woes have surfaced over the last month.
Auburn’s last road win by more than one possession came on Jan. 15 — an 80-71 win at Ole Miss. After that, Auburn escaped with a 55-54 win at the league’s 12th-place team Missouri then scraped out a 74-72 win at the conference’s last-place team Georgia.
Since then, Auburn has lost three straight road games, at Arkansas, at Florida and at Tennessee.
Arkansas and Tennessee are both nationally ranked opponents, now both tied with Kentucky for second place in the SEC standings — and that loss at Florida was a one-point loss at 63-62.
But a loss at the NCAA Tournament, no matter the margin, will send Auburn home.
The bad news for Pearl: Auburn didn’t play well in those games.
The good news: Auburn didn’t play well. Pearl figures Auburn knows it didn’t play up to its potential in those games, and ultimately that’s more encouraging than giving your best shot and still coming up empty. Now, the challenge is to get the team playing up closer to that potential on the road.
“If we can go on the road, not play very well, lose by 5 to Tennessee, not play very well against Florida and lose with a possession, not play great losing in overtime to Arkansas — you can’t push the panic button,” Pearl said. “We know we can play better.”
Saturday’s game snapped Auburn’s six-game winning streak over Tennessee.
Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and Zakai Zeigler had 11 of his 13 points in the second half to lead the Vols. Kennedy Chandler had 13 and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 for the Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 Southeastern Conference), who improved their record at home to 15-0 this season.
The SEC Tournament opens March 9 in Tampa.