Road woes continue for Auburn as No. 3 Tigers lose at No. 17 Tennessee

Auburn remains undefeated at home, but road woes have surfaced over the last month.

Auburn’s last road win by more than one possession came on Jan. 15 — an 80-71 win at Ole Miss. After that, Auburn escaped with a 55-54 win at the league’s 12th-place team Missouri then scraped out a 74-72 win at the conference’s last-place team Georgia.

Since then, Auburn has lost three straight road games, at Arkansas, at Florida and at Tennessee.

Arkansas and Tennessee are both nationally ranked opponents, now both tied with Kentucky for second place in the SEC standings — and that loss at Florida was a one-point loss at 63-62.

But a loss at the NCAA Tournament, no matter the margin, will send Auburn home.

The bad news for Pearl: Auburn didn’t play well in those games.

The good news: Auburn didn’t play well. Pearl figures Auburn knows it didn’t play up to its potential in those games, and ultimately that’s more encouraging than giving your best shot and still coming up empty. Now, the challenge is to get the team playing up closer to that potential on the road.