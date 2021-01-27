Rocker no longer on Auburn football staff, reportedly to join NFL Eagles

AUBURN - Former Auburn defensive lineman Tracy Rocker’s second tenure as a Tigers assistant is already over.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin told WNSP’s Mark Heim on Wednesday that Rocker is no longer on staff as the team’s defensive line coach. Rocker is reportedly in line to become the defensive line coach for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

The news comes 13 days after Rocker joined Harsin’s staff at Auburn. Rocker came back to his alma mater after spending the 2020 season at South Carolina, where he was on the same staff as new Auburn assistants Mike Bobo and Will Friend.

Rocker came back to Auburn with 29 years of coaching experience under his belt, including 26 at the collegiate level. During that time, he has coached 15 draft picks and and six All-Americans and been a part of teams that captured four conference championships and one national title.

Prior to coaching at South Carolina, Rocker spent three seasons as Tennessee defensive line coach after spending three seasons at Georgia as defensive line and associate head coach. Rocker’s time with the Bulldogs followed his only NFL stint, a three-year run as the Tennessee Titans’ defensive line coach.