Saturday night’s Auburn vs. LSU matchup features a tale of two run games

In Orgeron’s opinion, the key to being more effective on the ground will come down to recognizing what works and what doesn’t.

“We need to choose the runs that we can run well,” Orgeron said. “I think our counters – it was the first time we ran our gap plays, and we had some success on our gap plays. We made some big plays. We have to stay with that and do the things that we know to do well and do them better.”

Auburn will look to limit the LSU ground game just as it did against its first four opponents of the season. Auburn has only allowed 99 rushing yards per game this season, though the team’s noted struggles in stopping the pass put a damper on that success.

As for Auburn’s running game, it hasn’t been total smooth sailing to start the year.

Auburn struggled at times to move the ball on the ground last week against Georgia State. Auburn’s situation looked particularly dire in the third quarter, when the team – at one point trialing by 12 – only averaged 1.6 yards per carry over a crucial 15-minute stretch of action.

Auburn ended the victory with a season-low 166 rushing yards against a Panthers squad that surrendered 258 to Army in the season opener.