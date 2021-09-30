Saturday night’s Auburn vs. LSU matchup features a tale of two run games

Although the focus for many entering Auburn’s SEC opener against LSU on Saturday is on the quarterbacks, their counterparts at running back may very well determine who leaves Tiger Stadium with the upper hand.
Saturday’s matchup features two teams with noticeably different levels of success running the ball so far this fall. Auburn begins conference play having averaged 257 yards per game on the ground, good enough for ninth in the country. LSU, meanwhile, has uncharacteristically struggled and is 122nd in the country with only 80 rushing yards per game.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron didn’t mince his words Monday when discussing LSU’s inability to run the ball.
“We're disappointed in it. I think we have some outstanding backs; we just don't have any room to run,” Orgeron said. “We have some guys who are getting knocked back. Sometimes we have holes, sometimes we don't have holes. Just need to be more consistent.”
LSU has relied mainly on freshman Corey Kiner and junior Tyrion Davis-Price to take carries so far this year. The Tigers have been significantly hindered by the absence of junior John Emery Jr., who remains ineligible for the season due to a class schedule snafu.
In addition to Kiner and Davis-Price, true freshman Armoni Goodwin – a former Auburn commit who flipped to LSU after Gus Malzahn’s dismissal as head coach – has also started getting more involved.
In Orgeron’s opinion, the key to being more effective on the ground will come down to recognizing what works and what doesn’t.
“We need to choose the runs that we can run well,” Orgeron said. “I think our counters – it was the first time we ran our gap plays, and we had some success on our gap plays. We made some big plays. We have to stay with that and do the things that we know to do well and do them better.”
Auburn will look to limit the LSU ground game just as it did against its first four opponents of the season. Auburn has only allowed 99 rushing yards per game this season, though the team’s noted struggles in stopping the pass put a damper on that success.
As for Auburn’s running game, it hasn’t been total smooth sailing to start the year.
Auburn struggled at times to move the ball on the ground last week against Georgia State. Auburn’s situation looked particularly dire in the third quarter, when the team – at one point trialing by 12 – only averaged 1.6 yards per carry over a crucial 15-minute stretch of action.
Auburn ended the victory with a season-low 166 rushing yards against a Panthers squad that surrendered 258 to Army in the season opener.
While Auburn’s performance against Georgia State was disappointing, senior tackle Brodarious Hamm explained the team has done a good job identifying what to fix moving forward.
“In the Georgia State game, they kind of loaded the box and tried to take away some of the things that we like to do,” Hamm said Wednesday. “We came out at practice this week, and Coach is putting together another game plan and just going to attack it head-on.”
While true freshman Jarquez Hunter continues to impress – he’s averaging 10.6 yards per carry through his first four games – all eyes will be on sophomore Tank Bigsby to shoulder the load for Auburn.
Orgeron knows as much entering Saturday’s meeting, and in the lead-up he praised Bigsby’s ability. While the LSU head coach is eager to see his own run game get going, he knows good and well his team won’t have much of a chance if they fail to slow down Auburn’s No. 4.
“I think he's an excellent running back. He runs with low pad level. He runs north and south,” Orgeron said. “We're going to have to tackle him. We're going to have to get lower than him. We have to gang tackle him. He poses a problem.”