Schmedding to lead Auburn defense replacing Mason

Brumbaugh also coached defensive line at Syracuse in 2010-11 and Louisiana Tech in 2008-09. He spent the 2006-07 seasons at LSU as the assistant strength and conditioning coach after coaching the defensive line at Chattanooga in 2005.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brumbaugh came on strong as a freshman at Auburn in 1995 and earned a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman team. He earned second team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 1996 and first team All-SEC honors as a junior in 1997 and ended his college career with 291 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

Following his time at Auburn, Brumbaugh signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2000 but failed to make the team. He later spent time with the Birmingham Thunderbolts and the Georgia Force of the XFL and the Birmingham Steeldogs of the af2.

"I'm honored to be back at a place I love," Brumbaugh said in a statement. "Auburn is special and it's elite. The chance to learn from and work with coach Harsin and the staff in place is one of the great opportunities in my career."

Brumbaugh replaces Nick Eason, who took the same position at Clemson.

Robinson, meanwhile, arrives at Auburn after a four-year stint as Florida’s linebackers coach.