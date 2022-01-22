Schmedding to lead Auburn defense replacing Mason

Auburn will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball in 2022.
Auburn announced Saturday that inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Additionally, the Tigers announced the hires of Christian Robinson as linebackers coach/defensive run game coordinator and Jimmy Brumbaugh as defensive line coach.
Schmedding replaces Derek Mason, who The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported is a candidate for the same position at Oklahoma State.
"Coach Schmedding was at coach Mason's side day after day getting our defense prepared and ready," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. "He is a tremendous defensive coach who has coordinator championship defenses and is a proven winner. I know our defense will take the next steps forward under coach Schmedding's leadership."
Schmedding initially came to Auburn as the team’s inside linebackers coach and assistant head coach. He served as the team’s acting head coach when Harsin tested positive for COVID-19 during fall camp last year.
Schmedding came to Auburn after two seasons with Harsin at Boise State.
Schmedding’s first season with the Broncos saw the team finish with an overall record of 12-2 and claim the Mountain West championship. The Boise defense put together an impressive year statistically, finishing in the top 15 nationally in team sacks (37) and in the top 25 nationally in scoring defense (20.6 points per game).
Schmedding came to Boise State after a 15-year run at Eastern Washington, his alma mater. During that time, the Eagles won the FCS national championship in 2010 and played for the national title in 2018.
Schmedding served in a number of different responsibilities at Eastern Washington, including defensive coordinator/safeties and rovers coach from 2015 to 2018; special teams coordinator from 2008 to 2014; linebackers coach from 2008 to 2009; and safeties and nickels coach from 2010 to 2014.
Schmedding began his career at Eastern Washington as a graduate assistant from 2004 until 2006, during which time he worked with the linebackers and the secondary before being promoted to a full-time role as safeties coach in 2007.
Brumbaugh has a wealth of coaching experience dating back to being a student assistant at Jacksonville State in 2004.
Brumbaugh was the co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach at Tennessee in 2020, the defensive line coach at Colorado in 2019, and the co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach at Maryland in 2017-18.
Prior to his arrival at Maryland, Brumbaugh was the defensive line coach at Kentucky from 2013-16 after spending one year at East Mississippi Community College as the defensive line coach/strength and conditioning coach.
Brumbaugh also coached defensive line at Syracuse in 2010-11 and Louisiana Tech in 2008-09. He spent the 2006-07 seasons at LSU as the assistant strength and conditioning coach after coaching the defensive line at Chattanooga in 2005.
Brumbaugh came on strong as a freshman at Auburn in 1995 and earned a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman team. He earned second team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 1996 and first team All-SEC honors as a junior in 1997 and ended his college career with 291 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.
Following his time at Auburn, Brumbaugh signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2000 but failed to make the team. He later spent time with the Birmingham Thunderbolts and the Georgia Force of the XFL and the Birmingham Steeldogs of the af2.
"I'm honored to be back at a place I love," Brumbaugh said in a statement. "Auburn is special and it's elite. The chance to learn from and work with coach Harsin and the staff in place is one of the great opportunities in my career."
Brumbaugh replaces Nick Eason, who took the same position at Clemson.
Robinson, meanwhile, arrives at Auburn after a four-year stint as Florida’s linebackers coach.
Robinson came to Florida with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham – Robinson’s defensive coordinator during his playing days at Georgia – in 2018 after serving as a graduate assistant under Grantham at Mississippi State the previous season.
Florida’s 2021 defense largely struggled, leading to Grantham’s firing on Nov. 7 and Robinson’s promotion to interim defensive coordinator the following day. In Robinson’s four games in charge of the defense, Florida gave up 31.5 points per game and went 2-2.
In 2020, Robinson’s linebackers stood up to the challenge for the Gators. Ventrell Miller led the team with 88 tackles, adding 7.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate followed with 69 total tackles, including seven for a loss, an interception and two forced fumbles.
In all, linebackers accounted for seven of the top eight sack leaders for the Gators during a 2020 season that saw the team win eight games and reach the SEC Championship Game.
A former linebacker at Georgia from 2009-12, Robinson began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant and quality control assistant in 2013 and 2014. He spent the 2015-16 seasons at Ole Miss before reuniting with Grantham in Starkville in 2017.
"As a player and coach in this league, I've seen the power of Auburn football and the passion of this fan base," Robinson said in a statement. "There is a long history of great linebackers here. It's a privilege to help lead this next group of 'backers."
Robinson and Brumbaugh make three new coaches added to the Tigers' staff this offseason. The Tigers hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in December.
In addition to the new hires, cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge will take over coaching the Tigers' secondary and will also serve as the team's recruiting coordinator. Bert Watts will continue to coordinate the special teams and coach the EDGE rushers while adding the title of associated head coach.
Mason leaves Auburn after one season as defensive coordinator.
Mason helped the Tigers’ defense put together a mostly-successful campaign. Auburn finished 2021 ranked fourth in the SEC in yards per play allowed, fifth in scoring defense and fifth in tackles for loss.
Mason’s single season at Auburn had its share of highs and lows. While the Tigers ended the regular season on a high note by holding No. 2 Alabama to 10 points in regulation, they surrendered 40 unanswered points at home against Mississippi State two weeks before that in a 43-34 loss.