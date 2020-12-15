Search work continues at Auburn as football enters Signing Day without a coach

AUBURN --- Auburn football legends from three different decades all crammed into a booth at a restaurant.
There is much to discuss.
The winds of change have blown across the Plains, and Auburn athletics is barreling toward a decision that will shape its football future. The university on Tuesday sent an alert out from campus officially naming the eight members of an advisory group tasked with steering the search for a new head coach. Across the way in the athletics complex, interim coach Kevin Steele is working to salvage this December’s signing class, set to speak to the media at 1 p.m. Wednesday for the first time since Gus Malzahn’s departure.
Elsewhere, this meeting in a back booth seemed a little less official.
Ronnie Brown and Jason Campbell, from Auburn’s legendary 2004 team, got back together and met with fellow Tigers greats turned NFL pros — Takeo Spikes (1997), Wayne Gandy (1993) and Steve Wallace (1985).
Brown shared a picture of them sitting together Tuesday on Twitter, as empty glasses sat on the table in front of them. They’re not on Auburn’s official advisory group. That’s a committee made up of Bo Jackson and some school higher-ups suited more for button-ups than the hoodie Spikes was rocking.
But they were surely having the same conversations everyone is having across the country wherever Auburn University’s influence reaches.
“Minds at work,” Brown spelled out with a hashtag in his post.
Auburn hired Malzahn nine days after firing Gene Chizik back in 2012. On Wednesday, the sun rises over the Plains for the third day of the Tigers’ new coaching search, with Steele set to address the fan base on an unusual Signing Day.
Auburn’s without a head coach and without a direction, putting a twist on the opening of the early signing period, which is usually marked by celebrations for Auburn’s next generation of players. Houston-area quarterback Dematrius Davis insists he’s still signing with the Tigers despite the coaching change. How many follow his lead remains to be seen.
What seems sure, though, is that the Tigers will enter signing period without a coach, stuck in an unprecedented position for a Power Five program. The December Signing Day has only been around for a few years. This year in pandemic play, the SEC is finishing its regular season unusually late. The circumstances pinch Auburn like a perfect storm.
But Auburn surely has its focus on the long run, still announcing Tuesday that it had hired a search firm and brought together that advisory group in sticking with its traditional, thorough search work.
Auburn announced Parker Executive Search Firm from Atlanta is assisting in the search.
These are the members of the university’s official advisory group:
» Allen Greene; Director of Athletics
» Lieutenant General Ron Burgess; Executive Vice President, Auburn University
» Dr. Beverly Marshall, Auburn Faculty Athletic Representative
» Tim Jackson; Executive Associate AD, Auburn Athletics
» Bo Jackson; Auburn Football Letterman, 1985 Heisman Trophy Winner
» Quentin Riggins; Auburn Football Letterman, Auburn Board of Trustee
» Randy Campbell; Auburn Football Letterman
» Michelle McKenna; Chief Information Officer, National Football League
In his first statement since his firing on Monday, Malzahn felt the need to thank the committee that hired him at Auburn back in 2012. Bo Jackson was on the hiring committee then, too.
“I thank you for entrusting me with this program,” he said.
Now, even as signing day hits, Auburn’s taking its time to determine which pathway the university heads down next — and who the next ones are to be entrusted with Auburn football’s future.
In short: There are minds at work.
