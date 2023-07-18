NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It should take less than a couple weeks for Auburn to be down to two quarterbacks in its upcoming fall camp position battle, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said Tuesday.

“Look, I think — Hank Brown I love,” Freeze said. “He can make every throw, but realistically, you can’t get four kids reps in camp. So probably it’s going to be those other three for the first 10 days, trying to get enough reps to where we get it down to at least two guys and then move from there.”

Along with the true freshman Brown, Auburn’s three other scholarship quarterbacks include sophomore Holden Geriner, Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne and incumbent starter Robby Ashford. While Freeze outlined that the trio will compete for the starting spot for 10 days, it’s a battle that’s expected to come down to Thorne and Ashford.

Thorne, who transferred to Auburn in May, logged 6,493 career passing yards, along with throwing 49 touchdown passes to 24 interceptions in three seasons with the Spartans. He completed 61% of his passes while averaging 7.5 yards per pass attempt. His most prolific season came as a sophomore, as he played in a career-high 13 games and logged the most passing yards (3,232), passing touchdowns (27) and yards per pass attempt (8.3) that he’s ever had in a single season.

“What I’ve been impressed with is (Thorne’s) attention to detail,” Freeze said. “His desire to learn the systems, to be a leader, to have position group meetings. He definitely has those leadership qualities. One of the first questions he asked me: Could I get someone to get him a picture of everyone that works in the building and their name, because he wants to know their name.

“He’s just got some intrinsic things about him that you really like that I know is going to enhance that room. But like I said, I haven’t coached him a single practice yet. So it would be unfair for me to even act like I knew where everybody stood at. But absolutely love what I’ve seen from him in the leadership world.”

Freeze was also complimentary of Ashford on Tuesday, who started nine games last year being thrust into the starting role in Week Four against Missouri.

“We’ve challenged Robby since I’ve been here to elevate what comes with being the quarterback at Auburn,” Freeze said. “We haven’t been in the competition yet to see how everyone is going to respond. Not just Robby. It’s going to be everyone, how do they handle it? This is life. On great teams, you’re never going to be the only guy that should be competing. Hopefully, he handles it well because I do think Robby Ashford helps us win football games.”

NOTES

Freeze provided some context to the departure of linebacker DeMario Tolan from the Auburn football program last week.

“DeMario’s dealing with some personal family issues,” Freeze said. “We want to support him every way we can to make sure he is in the best spot possible for him and his family.”

A potential return for Tolan is “to be determined,” Freeze said.

Tolan’s departure was first reported Wednesday, with the LSU transfer leaving the program after one spring on the Plains. A member of Auburn’s 20-man transfer portal class, Tolan played in 12 games for the SEC West champions, but primarily did so as a reserve, logging only 243 snaps.

"When he knows what to do from a coverage standpoint, he's a vital piece, man," Auburn linebacker coach Josh Aldridge said of Tolan this spring. "He's a guy who can line up in the box. He's physical enough to line up in the box, but he's athletic enough to where he moves like a safety out there on the perimeter."

Pair of 2023 signees still working to join program

Receiver Daquayvious Sorey and defensive tackle Quientrail “Bobby” Jamison-Travis are still working academically to join the Auburn football program, according to Freeze.

The Montgomery Advertiser first reported in May that Sorey and Jamison-Travis were working to academically qualify for the program.

“I feel really good about Bobby right now,” Freeze said Tuesday. “He's finishing up his work and it looks promising there. Not quite as good about Sorey."

Sorey, a four-star receiver prospect from Florida, committed to the program and Bryan Harsin’s staff last August. Jamison-Travis, a junior college defensive end from Iowa Western, committed the day before early signing day in December.

Injury updates

Freeze gave a slew of health updates for players who were battling some level of injury in the spring, providing mostly positive statuses for a half dozen players mentioned.

Offensive linemen Jeremiah Wright, Tate Johnson and Kam Stutts, receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. and defensive back JD Rhym will be a full-go for camp. Freeze also said that running back Brian Battie, who had an offseason procedure, will “suck it up and go.”

“I wish I felt a little better about his surgery, and maybe I'm just pushing it — I want it faster than what is coming,” Freeze said of Battie.

The Auburn coach also added that another transfer skill player, receiver Jyaire Shorter will have to have his health managed some. He suffered multiple injuries in back-to-back seasons at North Texas, playing in just four games between 2020 and 2021.