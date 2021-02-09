Second half success leads Auburn past Vandy

Javon Franklin made the most of his limited minutes by converting a traditional three-point play, then Cooper delivered a jumper followed shortly thereafter by a pair of free throws to create an eight-point contest with 6:22 left on the clock.

Cooper’s play was pivotal in the second half. After starting slow with only one point in the game’s first 20 minutes, he answered back with 18 second-half points to help ignite an inconsistent Auburn offense.

The Commodores didn’t let the Tigers cruise after Cooper’s points and repeatedly cut the lead down to two possessions, but Vanderbilt’s efforts were not enough. The loss of leading scorer Scottie Pippen Jr., who fouled out with five minutes to go in the game, was detrimental on a night in which the Commodores had several opportunities that they could not convert.

Auburn struggled mightily on offense in the first half, but Vanderbilt’s own issues kept the Tigers in the game.

The Tigers quickly fell behind 8-0 to open the game but got rolling thanks in large part to Johnson, who scored nine straight points midway through the first quarter to propel Auburn to a 16-12 lead. Auburn’s surge back into contention came during a poor stretch of play by the Commodores, who went seven minutes and three seconds without a basket as the Tigers took their first lead.