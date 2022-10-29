Second-half surge by Arkansas knocks Auburn out

AUBURN - Auburn’s loss to Arkansas on Saturday came to a simplification of football theory: The Tigers just couldn’t finish their drives.

A 41-27 loss to the Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium was highlighted by an effort that saw Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) seemingly incapable of putting points on the board, let alone finding the end zone, while its opponent put on a showcase of moving the ball no matter the odds.

Of Auburn’s 12 drives, the Tigers got into enemy territory eight times, even starting on the Razorbacks’ side of the field once. Of those drives, they mustered 27 points on two field goals and three touchdowns, also missing two field goals.

Arkansas (5-3, 2-3 SEC) also had 12 drives and ended seven of them in Auburn territory. It generated all 38 of its points with drives of five plays or more. Its drive that ended on Auburn’s side of the field saw five touchdowns and a field goal. Its shortest scoring drive, five plays for 56 yards, started at its own 35.

Much like recent losses, it looked like Auburn had its chance, as the Tigers got within four points of the Razorbacks at the end of the first half thanks to an Anders Carlson field goal. The second quarter that preceded those points saw domination from Auburn as well.

The Tigers out-gained Arkansas 190 to 158 in the second quarter, overcoming a dismal first frame. They averaged 10 yards a carry and 9.5 yards per play to come within a touchdown before the half.

So, down 17-13 and with the ball in its possession, Auburn started the second half at its own 25 yard line and marched to the Arkansas 28. It ended in a miss from Carlson, a blocked attempt from 52 yards.

From there, it was all Arkansas. The Razorbacks closed out the second half like they did most of their drives. They outgained Auburn 276 to 222 after intermission and averaged 8.1 yards per play, up from 6.4 in the first half. They converted 83% of their third-down attempts, up from their 38% success rate in the first. And they outscored their opponent 24-14.

Running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders took over for the Razorbacks, with a game-high 171 rush yards, averaging 10.7 yards per carry, including a 76-yard run that set up a goal line touchdown to put Arkansas up 31-13 in the third quarter.

KJ Jefferson also had a big day at the helm of Arkansas’ offense, with a 16-for-24 passing line for 234 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball 10 times for 45 yards and another two scores.

For Auburn, quarterback Robby Ashford had a mistake-free day. It appeared the Oregon transfer may not start pregame, as his backup, freshman Holden Geriner, was announced as Auburn’s QB1 on the Jordan-Hare video board during warmups. However, Ashford was the only quarterback to see the field.

Ashford finished 24-for-33 passing for 285 yards and a late touchdown. He had a team-high 18 carries for 77 rush yards.

Tank Bigsby carried 11 times and averaged 5.7 yards per carry, totaling 63 yards and a touchdown. The bulk of it came on a 41-yard scamper and score. With 3:43 left in the first half, that Bigsby score was Auburn’s first touchdown of the day.

Freshman receiver Cam Brown also had a big day, with four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. His score was a one-handed snag on a goal line fade, and he had a 49-yard catch in the final minute.

The loss was Auburn’s first to Arkansas in the past seven contests, last losing to the Razorbacks in a 54-46, four-overtime thriller. The Tigers have now lost their latest contest to every opponent in the SEC West.