Second-half surges power Auburn, Alabama to wins

AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory.

Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven points and played a starring role in Auburn’s second-half surge with a steal and slam, a bounce pass assist for a dunk, and an alley-oop slam, after which he played to the crowd.

Wendell Green Jr. led Auburn with 20 points, with 18 coming in the second half to help Auburn outscore USF 46-29 after intermission to erase a nine-point halftime deficit.

Allen Flanigan scored 18 points and made three of Auburn’s five 3-pointers. Chris Moore added seven points and five rebounds to give the Tigers 25 points and nine rebounds from the small forward position.

Green took control down the stretch, making three straight layups to put Auburn ahead 60-52 with 3:29 to play. The point guard made 9 of 11 free throws to help close out the Bulls.

After two Moore buckets early in the second half, Green’s 3-pointer brought the crowd to its feet while cutting USF’s lead to 33-29.

Yohan Traore’s 3-pointer trimmed the Bulls’ lead to one point before Flanigan gave the Tigers their first lead since the opening minutes with a corner 3-pointer, setting the stage for Cardwell’s energetic sequence.

Auburn trailed 30-21 after a lackluster first half that saw the Tigers shoot 25 percent from the field while committing 11 turnovers.

Flanigan made both of Auburn’s first-half 3-pointers and led the Tigers with eight points in the half.

Auburn (2-0) remains at Neville Arena Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT vs. Winthrop.

Alabama 95, Liberty 59: After a cold opener, No. 20 Alabama blitzed Liberty from the perimeter in a 95-59 win Friday night in Coleman Coliseum.

After combining to make just 6 of 50 3-point shots in an exhibition win over Southern Illinois and in Monday’s opener over Longwood, Alabama made 10 of 22 against the Flames.

That and Alabama’s extreme size advantage and aggressive defense turned a competitive game into a second-half rout. The Crimson Tide outrebounded Liberty 45-23 and held a 17-4 edge in second-chance points.

“That was a pretty dominating win,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I was pretty happy with our guys’ effort, particularly on the defensive end of the floor ... I think they struggled a little bit with our length and athleticism and finishing at the rim.”

Again, the Alabama newcomers led the charge as only two returning players saw action Friday. Muscle Shoals product Mark Sears, a transfer from Ohio scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as McDonald’s All-American freshman Brandon Miller also lived up to the billing.

Miller scored 20 points, making 4 of 5 from the perimeter and all six foul shots in his second collegiate game. Fellow freshmen Rylan Griffen and Jaden Bradley hit double figures with 16 and 10 points, respectively.

A 17-2 run over a 6:32-span of the second half blew things open as Alabama led by as many as 36.

While Alabama shot 51.9% from the field, it held Liberty to 32.7% shooting (18 of 55). From the foul line, Alabama was 31-for-38 or 82%.

Alabama opened an 11-point lead before halftime with the hot shooting from the perimeter. An 11-0 run put the Tide ahead 10 after trading the lead early as Miller nailed all three of his first-half 3s.

The Tide was also more careful with the ball early after committing 19 turnovers in Monday’s season-opening win over Longwood. Its first giveaway didn’t come until the 9:15 mark in the first which also saw Alabama make its first eight foul shots. Alabama finished with 15 turnovers.

Alabama plays Tuesday night at South Alabama at 9 p.m. CT on Nov. 15 before returning to Coleman Coliseum Friday against Jacksonville State.