Several Auburn athletes announce endorsement deals as NIL rules come into effect

It took about two minutes for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to take full advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.

Nix announced an endorsement deal with Milo’s Tea Co. just after midnight Wednesday as one of a handful of Auburn athletes to take advantage of the chance to sign endorsements by which they could make money.

Thursday was just the start of a supposed new era of college athletics, one in which the players’ compensation for playing sports isn’t limited to their scholarship and cost-of-attendance checks.

Milo’s Tea is a family-owned business based in Bessemer. Milo’s was originally started as a restaurant in 1946 by Milo and Bea Carlton but now focuses on making sweet and unsweet tea and lemonade.

“How SWEET it is to partner with [Milo’s Tea] for my first sponsorship as a college athlete,” Nix wrote in part on social media. “Milo’s Tea is a family tradition at the Nix house – especially for holidays – so I’m excited to represent the best sweet tea ever!”

Auburn gymnast Derrian Gobourne unveiled her own endorsement deal Thursday, although hers went a little beyond simply promoting a product.