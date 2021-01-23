Sharife Cooper delivers double-double as Auburn blasts South Carolina

Auburn (9-7, 3-5 SEC) and South Carolina (3-5, 1-3 SEC) were neck and neck to open Saturday’s action until the Tigers got in a rhythm and the Gamecocks couldn’t keep up.

The Tigers held a slim three-point lead just prior to the halfway mark of the first half when the offense took its play to the next level. Franklin and Williams delivered a pair of jumpers in a 30-second span before Franklin came through again with a fast-break dunk set up by Cooper’s defensive rebound and well-timed assist.

The Gamecocks struggled as part of an 0-for-12 stretch of shots from the field, which allowed the Tigers to extend their advantage. Williams delivered an alley-oop dunk off a Cooper pass, and after South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson briefly stopped the scoring surge with a free throw Johnson buried a 3-pointer to push Auburn’s lead to 28-15.

Williams spoke after the victory about how important not forcing bad shots and staying patient was, especially in the first half when the Tigers built a comfortable lead.

“I was glad we were being real patient on that because you don't want no one to play iso ball and then jack up something then we're trailing in transition and they get a bucket or we foul,” said Williams, who had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting.