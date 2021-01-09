Sharife Cooper lives up to high expectations in first game

AUBURN --- Just before halftime of Saturday’s game against Alabama, Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper watched and waited.
The Crimson Tide had just delivered a thunderous alley-oop to push its lead to three, and Cooper, playing in his first game as a Tiger, was looking for a chance to respond. With under 10 seconds left in the first half, Cooper bided his time as he stood just past half-court before splitting two defenders and racing toward the free-throw line.
As two additional Alabama defenders stepped up to stop his progress, Cooper carefully lofted a pass toward the basket and toward Devan Cambridge, who slammed the ball home for a picture-perfect alley-oop dunk that got the limited-capacity crowd in Auburn Arena riled up.
Cooper’s absence to start the season has been a major one for Auburn, and on Saturday the freshman proved he was ready and willing to make up for lost time.
Cooper’s first collegiate start featured a performance few will soon forget, as the former five-star recruit dropped 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting to go with nine assists, four rebounds and three steals. It was far from a perfect performance, but for a player who missed 72 days of practice while the NCAA determined his eligibility and only learned he could play on Saturday the night before, it was as good as anyone could have reasonably imagined.
Cooper explained after the game how hard the last few months have been as he’s tried to settle in with his new team only to be left playing wait and see.
“It was definitely hard – mentally, physically, emotionally – but I made up my mind and told them I wouldn't let nothing break me. Through the ups and downs, through the trials and tribulations, I always told myself I won't let it break me,” Cooper said.
“I think that's what kind of got me through it, as well my family, my coaches, my support staff as well as Auburn fans. I couldn't be more thankful for them. I constantly see just constant support and people fighting for me.”
Cooper said he expected to be fairly rusty once Saturday’s game started, and while there were a few mishaps and missteps early, it didn’t last long. He was a crucial part of a strong stretch of play by Auburn to end the first half during which the Tigers erased a double-digit Alabama lead and went into the locker room knowing the game was up for grabs – and riding the high of the Cooper-to-Cambridge play before the buzzer.
Cooper came into his own as far as shooting in the second half – he had 20 of his 26 points after halftime on 5-of-10 shooting – but it was his passing that truly mesmerized throughout the action. He made a habit of making passes with pinpoint accuracy, whether it was a throw through a small window to Cambridge down low or one of several lobs to Cambridge or freshman JT Thor.
Auburn was clearly caught off guard by not having Cooper available to start the season, which forced several different Tigers to play the point. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained after the loss that Cooper’s impressive floor vision was part of the reason he was the building block on which he and his staff built the rest of the program.
“Obviously, the offense has got lots of different dimensions with the spacing where he's able to get guys the ball and put it in those places,” Pearl said. “All of a sudden, our ball-screen offense becomes multi-dimensional because he can split them. You've got to guard him. He's definitely, obviously, made us better offensively. That's an Alabama team you can't score on.”
Cooper’s arrival resulted in Auburn looking much more comfortable on offense and more capable of making the most of the talent on the floor. Those steps forward were not only a product of Cooper running the point, but also in the relationships he’s already developed with his teammates.
Pearl said after the game Auburn didn’t know Cooper was cleared until late Friday night, and given everything Cooper had gone through – and the fact he remained resolute about playing at Auburn – the veteran coach decided to start him against the Crimson Tide. Pearl brought that suggestion to Cambridge and fellow starters Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson, at which point each of the three offered to give up their starting spot for Cooper.
Thor explained just what a difference Cooper brought against an Alabama team that Pearl believes is one of the best in the SEC.
“I was just really excited for Sharife and for the team,” said Thor, who had 15 points. “It felt completely different. It felt really fun. He sees the whole floor. He can make plays for himself, and he can make plays for everybody else. It was just exciting for him to be back.”
As well as Cooper played for most of Saturday’s game, he took responsibility for his missed opportunities in the game’s final minutes.
Cooper had two crucial missed 3-pointers and a turnover with Auburn trailing Alabama by one possession in the game’s final minute, and after the fact he stressed how badly he wanted to go watch the film right away. He also said he could have made better reads along the way while acknowledging those mistakes can offer lessons going forward.
Cooper’s debut at Auburn was a long time coming, and while the Tigers didn’t want to wait 11 games for it, the freshman proved well worth it.
There were understandably aspects of his game that still need sharpening in the days and weeks to come, but Saturday’s performance made it evident Cooper was just getting started.
“We’ve got a lot to learn, and I’m ready for this journey,” Cooper said.