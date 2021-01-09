Sharife Cooper lives up to high expectations in first game

Cooper explained after the game how hard the last few months have been as he’s tried to settle in with his new team only to be left playing wait and see.

“It was definitely hard – mentally, physically, emotionally – but I made up my mind and told them I wouldn't let nothing break me. Through the ups and downs, through the trials and tribulations, I always told myself I won't let it break me,” Cooper said.

“I think that's what kind of got me through it, as well my family, my coaches, my support staff as well as Auburn fans. I couldn't be more thankful for them. I constantly see just constant support and people fighting for me.”

Cooper said he expected to be fairly rusty once Saturday’s game started, and while there were a few mishaps and missteps early, it didn’t last long. He was a crucial part of a strong stretch of play by Auburn to end the first half during which the Tigers erased a double-digit Alabama lead and went into the locker room knowing the game was up for grabs – and riding the high of the Cooper-to-Cambridge play before the buzzer.