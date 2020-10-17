Sideline squabbles coincide with on-field struggles for Auburn in loss

Later in the third, another target from Nix to Williams was intercepted by South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, who then raced back to the Auburn 8-yard line just before the Gamecocks cashed in the opportunity to go up 27-19.

On that play, Williams seemed to let up, seemingly unaware Nix would be throwing the ball his way. Horn put together a superstar performance in his head-to-head showdown with Williams, pulling down two interceptions and swatting away an early target to Williams in the end zone for a pass-break-up.

“Y’all have seen, they usually have a very good feel for each other,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of Nix and Williams after the loss. “We’ll take a look at it on film. You’ve probably got to give their DB some credit too. But we’ll look at it and we need to correct it.”

Both players battled despite whatever was going on between them. After that second Horn interception, it was Nix who ran to chase him down for a touchdown-saving tackle, and Williams wasn’t far behind. A few series later, Williams took a short pass from Nix 30-plus yards on a big play, shaking past defenders and hurdling a man in an all-out effort for his quarterback — before a holding penalty brought the play back.

It was that kind of day for Auburn — and that kind of day for Nix and Williams.