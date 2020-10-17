Sideline squabbles coincide with on-field struggles for Auburn in loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. --- Tempers flared between Bo Nix and Seth Williams on Saturday, in a sideline spat captured by ESPN cameras during the team’s frustrating loss at South Carolina.
Their helmets bobbled as they seemed to jaw with one another on the way off the field, after a third-quarter drive ended with an incompletion from one to the other. Offensive coordinator Chad Morris put a hand out to Nix’s jersey trying to get between them, then when Nix reached his hand out toward Williams, Williams brushed him off and walked off toward the bench.
Their connection seemed lost.
It was part of a long day of despair for the team in South Carolina.
“People want to win. It’s a competition,” veteran Auburn receiver Eli Stove explained after the 30-22 loss. “Seth’s trying to tell Bo something about what the DB is doing, and Bo’s trying to tell him what he saw.
“It happens.”
Nix and Williams have been magic together, ever since Nix’s college football debut and their epic touchdown that beat Oregon in the 2018 season opener.
But Saturday, frustrations boiled over in the public eye. Their heated conversation highlighted by ESPN took place as the offense settled for a field goal to give Auburn a 19-14 lead early in the third quarter. After Williams walked off, Morris seemed to be trying to calm Nix down as he gesticulated one way or the other in an exasperated moment.
Later in the third, another target from Nix to Williams was intercepted by South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, who then raced back to the Auburn 8-yard line just before the Gamecocks cashed in the opportunity to go up 27-19.
On that play, Williams seemed to let up, seemingly unaware Nix would be throwing the ball his way. Horn put together a superstar performance in his head-to-head showdown with Williams, pulling down two interceptions and swatting away an early target to Williams in the end zone for a pass-break-up.
“Y’all have seen, they usually have a very good feel for each other,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of Nix and Williams after the loss. “We’ll take a look at it on film. You’ve probably got to give their DB some credit too. But we’ll look at it and we need to correct it.”
Both players battled despite whatever was going on between them. After that second Horn interception, it was Nix who ran to chase him down for a touchdown-saving tackle, and Williams wasn’t far behind. A few series later, Williams took a short pass from Nix 30-plus yards on a big play, shaking past defenders and hurdling a man in an all-out effort for his quarterback — before a holding penalty brought the play back.
It was that kind of day for Auburn — and that kind of day for Nix and Williams.
Neither spoke with the media after the game.
“I swear y’all don’t know half of what’s going on behind the scenes,” former Auburn receiver Sal Cannella tweeted out, speaking not specifically about Nix and Williams, but generally, as the team trailed.
Former defensive tackle Coynis Miller tweeted a joke amid the fans’ frustrations implying Nix was targeting Williams too much in the game, and not often enough finding his other receivers.
“Too much talking, just play ball,” former Auburn safety Daniel Thomas fired out, watching a game that saw a considerable amount of trash talking between both teams.
Auburn couldn’t seem to keep its cool all game. Stepping outside the locker room, though, sophomore Owen Pappoe said the Tigers are still united.
Effort was there from the team all game, he said, but “we’re probably playing a little too hard,” he said, pointing to the defense’s penalties and explain that the players probably overextended themselves in those moments. The same could’ve happened to Nix and Williams — but, either way, Pappoe left the locker room convinced the team is still together.
“Just stay close together, because we know there are a lot of people who are going to be trying to divide us — from the media, people talking on Twitter and all that,” Pappoe said. “We’re just going to stay together.”
That includes Nix and Williams, Auburn’s star tag team now looking to reset the connection.
“They love each other,” Stove said. “They have a love-hate relationship,” he smiled. He clearly was kidding about the ‘hate’ part.
“They just want to win,” he explained. “Everybody just wants to win — but them two, for sure.”
