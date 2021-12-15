Signing day success for AU; new OC reportedly set to be hired

The momentum the Auburn Tigers built up on the recruiting trail this week culminated in a highly productive day Wednesday.
Auburn made the most of its start to the early signing period by signing 16 players as part of its 2022 class. The day featured significant additions for the Tigers, which added three new commitments – highlighted by flipping four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard from Alabama – as they look to make the most of Bryan Harsin’s first full recruiting class at Auburn.
As of Wednesday evening, Auburn’s class ranks 14th nationally and seventh in the SEC, per 247Sports.
“Overall, great day. I thought the environment we set up in here, we did a fantastic job with that,” Harsin said Wednesday afternoon. “We wanted to have some fun, make it special, because this really is the Super Bowl of recruiting. And I thought we did that today. We made it a special day and we certainly are continuing that right now.”
Auburn had little turnover from the commits it had entering the week, as three-star wide receiver Jay Fair’s decision to sign with Kentucky marked the only former commit going elsewhere. The main story was how the Tigers capitalized on their efforts over the recent weeks to shore up a class that had been near the bottom of the SEC for most of the year.
Auburn inked nine secure commits Wednesday but really turned heads with the new faces who joined the class.
Junior college cornerback Keionte Scott started things at 10 a.m. by committing to Auburn over Oregon, Tennessee, Miami (FL) and BYU. Minutes later Woodyard delivered the biggest win of the day for the Tigers when he backed off his Alabama pledge – one he held since June 2020 – in favor of signing with Auburn.
Per 247Sports, Woodyard, of Mobile, is the highest-ranked Auburn signee in the class. He became the first recruit to flip from Alabama to Auburn since Stephen Roberts in 2014.
“He is a physical presence when you watch him play, and that’s what you can expect going forward,” Auburn inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding said. “This is a young man who has played the game in the box, who has been one of the highly-recruited players in this state for a long time. He understands the game and what he brings to it, and that is a physical presence in the middle of the Auburn defense for years to come.”
Three-star receiver Camden Brown became Auburn’s third addition of the day when the former Pittsburgh commit pledged to the Tigers just before 11 a.m.
Auburn’s misses on the whole Wednesday were few and far between. Four-star running back Justin Williams chose Tennessee over the Tigers to start the day before four-star in-state defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry chose Alabama and four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons chose Michigan.
Wednesday also offered several former Tigers a chance to find new homes. Wide receiver Elijah Canion signed with Purdue, offensive guard Tashawn Manning signed with Kentucky and defensive back Ladarius Tennison signed with Ole Miss.
Auburn got plenty done on Wednesday, though there could be more coming in the next few days. The early signing period lasts three days, and the Tigers will be closely watching junior college defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba’s announcement Friday.
For Harsin, Wednesday stood as perfect timing to welcome several new playmakers to the Tigers’ program.
“I believe every guy on that board loves Auburn, is excited about their opportunity to come in here and be a part of what we’re building and be a part of this program,” Harsin said. “Those are things that we were looking for.”
New OC reportedly to be Davis: It looks like Harsin is going to the NFL to get his next offensive coordinator.
According to multiple reports, Auburn is set to hire Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as its next offensive coordinator. Davis would join the Tigers after spending the last two seasons on the Seahawks’ staff.
Davis’ impending hiring was first reported by On3.com’s Justin Hokanson.
A two-time All-Conference USA quarterback at Southern Miss, the 32-year-old Davis spent parts of seven seasons in the NFL as a player thanks to stints with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.
Davis began his coaching career with the Seahawks as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 before being elevated to the primary role in 2020.
Davis would replace Mike Bobo, who was dismissed as offensive coordinator on Nov. 29 after one season.
Under Bobo’s guidance, Auburn’s offense finished 10th in the SEC in total yards per game (405), ninth in the SEC in rushing (164), and seventh in passing (241).
Auburn’s offense had its share of issues down the stretch in 2021, specifically in the second half. The Tigers only scored 15 points in the third and fourth quarters of their final five games, a stretch that saw Auburn given up double-digit leads in the final three games.