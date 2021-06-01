Six Auburn recruits in on first day

The moment Auburn coaches have been meticulously planning finally arrived Tuesday.

For the first time since the pandemic started, recruits were again allowed to take in-person visits, and for the first time ever, Bryan Harsin’s Auburn staff got to host them.

It’s the first time any coach besides running back coach Carnell Williams has met a recruit face-to-face as an Auburn coach. It’s also the first time many of them got to recruit as an SEC coach.

The Auburn staff has long been looking forward to June 1, the day all the restrictions would be dropped, and now that it’s here, the staff has jumped right in with visits by six different prospects. Here’s a rundown of each of the players who toured the Plains on the first day back:

Quarterback Conner Harrell:

A three-star prospect out of Alabaster, Harrell is considered the 45th best quarterback in the class of 2022 and the 24th best recruit in Alabama. He plays for Thompson High School, and 247Sports currently has him listed at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds. It gave him a 0.8647 composite rating.